SD Eibar 3-0 Real Madrid: 5 takeaways

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
827   //    25 Nov 2018, 11:47 IST

The picture says it all: Madrid humiliated by Eibar
The picture says it all: Madrid humiliated by Eibar

Real Madrid had to visit SD Eibar on matchday 13 of their LaLiga campaign. This was the first game that Real was playing under Santiago Solari, after his appointment as permanent coach. The match which should have been a straightforward victory for Real Madrid ended in a horrific way for the Los Blancos, as they lost by a three-goal margin.

This was Eibar's first ever victory against Real Madrid. More than the loss, it would hurt Madrid as they were outclassed on the pitch. After a run of wins, they completely forgot that weaknesses still subside. They had to rely on late goals against Valladolid, and their humongous victories came against Plzen and Melilla.

Real Madrid missed a golden chance to close the gap between them and the league leaders Barcelona or Atletico Madrid. A win today would have seen Madrid on level terms with Atletico, at least until they play against Barcelona. Moreover, Madrid is still out of the top 4 in the league. Eibar played brilliantly for the majority of the 90 minutes and deserved to win in front of their home crowd.

Escalante gave Eibar an early lead which was followed up by two second-half goals by Kike and Sergi Enrich. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 A poor starting line-up selection by Santiago Solari

Should have started
Should have started

This was Santiago Solari's first game as permanent manager, and he made a fatal error in it. The starting 11 always seemed an improper one. With Gareth Bale struggling for form, Solari started with him. Bale hadn't completed even one dribble in the last match against Celta and completed one dribble against Valladolid.

He was utterly weak in passing against Celta as well, completing only about 58% of all passes, being a winger. Today he failed again, was deficient in controlling the ball and hardly showcased any pace.

The benching of Isco and Vinicius was more questionable. Real Madrid has always looked better when Isco is on the pitch, and still, Solari benched him. Not only today, but Isco has been benched for three consecutive matchdays. So, Solari trusts Bale even after a streak of poor performances while he is keeping Isco benched for no reason.

A mediocre team selection by Solari.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football SD Eibar Luka Modric Gareth Bale
