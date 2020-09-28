SD Huesca vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | LaLiga 2020-21 

Atletico Madrid will travel to the Estadio El Alcaraz to take on Huesca, with three points at stake on matchday 4 of the La Liga campaign.

The hosts are currently 17th on the table, with two points picked up from 1-1 draws with Villarreal and Valencia sandwiched between a 2-0 home loss to fellow new-boys Cadiz on matchday 2.

Atletico were given extended time-off following their exertions in European club competition and they kicked off their league campaign in stunning fashion, dispatching Granada 6-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

SD Huesca vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

The most recent meeting between Huesca and Atletico Madrid came in the 2018-19 season and the capital side triumphed 3-0 in both legs.

Huesca form guide: D-L-D

Atletico Madrid form guide: W

SD Huesca vs Atletico Madrid Team News

SD Huesca

Huesca will be without midfielder Cheick Doukoure, who is still sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury and is not expected to be back until early February.

The Aragon side will also be sweating on the fitness of Kelechi Nwakali, as the Nigerian felt a bit of discomfort over the weekend, while midfielder Mikel Rico is also a doubt.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Michel.

Injuries: Cheick Doukoure

Doubtful: Kelechi Nwakali, Mikel Rico

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Atetico Madrid have defender Jose Maria Gimenez as their only injury concern for the trip to Huesca.

There are no suspension worries for Pablo Simeone's side.

Injuries: Jose Gimenez

Suspensions: None

SD Huesca vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andres Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dmitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pedro Lopez; Pedro Mosquera, Jaime Seoane; Juan Carlos, Shinji Okasaki, David Ferreiro; Rafa Mir

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Kieran Trippier; Koke, Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

SD Huesca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid displayed one of their most dominant performances in recent memory when they outplayed and thrashed Granada on Sunday.

The Andalusians had been the early pacesetters in the league and came into the clash having won four games on the trot in all competitions, but Los Colchoneros were uninterested and sent a real statement of intent for this season.

New star Luis Suarez had a spectacular 19-minute debut and with him leading the line, Huesca stand next to no chance of picking up anything from this fixture.

Prediction: Huesca 0-3 Atletico Madrid