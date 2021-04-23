SD Huesca vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Getafe lock horns with SD Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday. Both teams have struggled in the league this season and are in desperate need of a victory.

Getafe are in 15th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and need a few more victories to avoid the drop this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 5-2 defeat against Barcelona earlier this week and has plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

SD Huesca, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 18th place in the league table and will have to work hard to avoid relegation this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid this week and cannot afford a similar result in this match.

SD Huesca vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Getafe have an exceptional record against SD Huesca and have won seven games out of a total of 10 matches played between the two teams. SD Huesca have never defeated Getafe in an official fixture and will look to make history this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Getafe. SD Huesca were unfortunate on the day and will want to make a statement on Sunday.

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W-D

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-D-D

SD Huesca vs Getafe Team News

SD Huesca have a few injury concerns

SD Huesca

Javier Ontiveros and Pablo Maffeo are injured at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this match. Luisinho is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Javier Ontiveros, Pablo Maffeo, Luisinho

Suspended: None

Getafe need to win this game

Getafe

Erick Cabaco and Cucho Hernandez are carrying injuries and have been sidelined for the game this weekend. Mathias Olivera is also carrying a niggle but is likely to play a part against SD Huesca.

Injured: Erick Cabaco, Cucho Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SD Huesca vs Getafe Predicted XI

SD Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Pablo Insua, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Javi Galan, Pedro Lopez, Pedro Mosquera, Jaime Seoane, David Ferreiro; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Timor, Djene Dakonam, Allan Nyom; Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

SD Huesca vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe have impressive players in their ranks but are yet to justify their potential this season. The likes of Takefusa Kubo and Carles Alena have blown hot and cold for the Madrid side and will have to step up this weekend.

SD Huesca are one point away from safety at the moment and are in desperate need of a victory. Both teams are currently on a fairly even footing and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: SD Huesca 1-1 Getafe

