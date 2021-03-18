SD Huesca vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another set of matches as Osasuna take on SD Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

SD Huesca are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings at the moment and cannot afford another defeat this weekend. The home side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Barcelona last weekend and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Osasuna, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 13th place in the league table and have been fairly inconsistent this year. The Pamplona-based outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate with Real Valladolid in its previous game and needs all three points from this fixture.

SD Huesca vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Osasuna have a good record against SD Huesca and have won six games out of a total of 12 matches played between the two teams. SD Huesca have managed only two victories against Osasuna and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two Spanish sides took place in November last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams gave a good account of themselves on the day and will be intent on securing a victory this weekend.

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-L

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

SD Huesca vs Osasuna Team News

SD Huesca need to win this game

SD Huesca

Gaston Silva is injured at the moment and will be unable to take the field for SD Huesca this weekend. Luisinho is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Gaston Silva

Doubtful: Luisinho

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Chimy Avila is unavailable for this game

Osasuna

Advertisement

Facundo Roncaglia, Chimy Avila, and Ruben Martinez are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Sergio Herrera, Unai Garcia, Oier Sanjurjo, and Roberto Torres are currently in quarantine and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Facundo Roncaglia, Chimy Avila, Ruben Martinez

Doubtful: Inigo Perez

Suspended: None

Not Available: Sergio Herrera, Unai Garcia, Oier Sanjurjo, Roberto Torres

SD Huesca vs Osasuna Predicted XI

SD Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Pablo Insua, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Javi Galan, Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, David Ferreiro; Dani Escriche, Rafa Mir

🏟️ ¡Sesión en El Alcoraz! En 2⃣ días disputaremos sobre este césped el #HuescaOsasuna, otro duelo de máxima importancia para nosotros en #LaLigaSantander #VamosHuesca 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/CGs0motbQD — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) March 18, 2021

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Juan Perez; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Ruben Garcia, Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola; Kike Barja, Jony, Ante Budimir

SD Huesca vs Osasuna Prediction

SD Huesca have struggled to cope with the demands of La Liga this season and will need a miracle to escape relegation in the coming weeks. The bottom-placed side is capable of pulling off an upset, however, and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Advertisement

Osasuna have also had their fair share of issues this season and will need to take it up a notch this weekend. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to take all three points away from this game.

Prediction: SD Huesca 1-2 Osasuna

Also Read: Everton vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21