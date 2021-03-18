Everton vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

The FA Cup is back in action with a round of crucial quarter-final fixtures as Manchester City lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. Manchester City have been in excellent form this year and are the favourites to win this game.

Everton are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have suffered from bouts of inconsistency after a strong start to the season. The Toffees suffered a 2-1 defeat against Burnley last weekend and will need to bounce back in this game.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under Pep Guardiola and are on course to win the Premier League title this year. The Cityzens eased past Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Cruising into the quarters! 😎



We look back at our second leg win against Gladbach as we brought it to a century of goals for the season in the latest instalment of our official podcast! 🎧



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 17, 2021

Everton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have a fairly decent historical record against Everton and have won 74 matches out of a total of 199 matches played between the two teams. Everton have managed 68 victories against Manchester City and can potentially pull off an upset this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Premier League earlier this year and ended in a comfortable 3-1 victory for Manchester City. Everton were unable to trouble their opponents on the day and will need to put in a better effort on Saturday.

Everton form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

Everton vs Manchester City Team News

Everton have a depleted squad Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

Everton

Everton have several injuries to account for going into this game and will have to do without James Rodriguez, Fabian Delph, Jordan Pickford, and Abdoulaye Doucoure against Manchester City. Robin Olsen is also carrying a knock but is likely to play a part in this game.

Injured: James Rodriguez, Fabian Delph, Jordan Pickford, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City have an excellent squad

Manchester City

Advertisement

For arguably the first time this season, Manchester City have a fully-fit squad and can use all the resources available at their disposal. Sergio Aguero has returned to the fold in the past few weeks and will push for a start in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Everton vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robin Olsen; Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Allan, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

👊 | "The manager has been great for me, I knew he would be true to his word and I respect him so much."



Tom Davies reveals how honest conversations with @MrAncelotti convinced him to stay and how he's benefitting from the Italian's wisdom. 💙 — Everton (@Everton) March 18, 2021

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen; Ferland Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Everton vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been exceptional over the past few weeks and will be intent on winning plenty of silverware this season. The Cityzens have excellent players in their ranks and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Everton have suffered consecutive defeats in recent weeks and cannot afford another slip-up this weekend. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester City

Also Read: Manchester City 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach (4-0 agg.): Player Ratings as Pep Guardiola's side cruises into quarterfinals with emphatic victory | UEFA Champions League 2020-21