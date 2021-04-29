SD Huesca vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on SD Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday. Real Sociedad have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

SD Huesca are in 19th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and face a relegation battle in the coming months. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Getafe last weekend and cannot afford a similar result on Saturday.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have enjoyed an impressive season and find themselves in fifth place in the league table. La Real edged SD Eibar to a narrow victory in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

SD Huesca vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a near-flawless record against SD Huesca and have won five out of eight games played between the two teams. SD Huesca have never defeated Real Sociedad in an official fixture and will look to make history in this match.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Real Sociedad. Mikel Oyarzabal was exceptional on the day and will want to make his mark on this fixture.

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-W-W

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

SD Huesca vs Real Sociedad Team News

SD Huesca have a few injury concerns

SD Huesca

Dani Escriche received a landmark booking last weekend and is suspended for this fixture. Luisinho is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Luisinho

Suspended: Dani Escriche

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Advertisement

Real Sociedad have several injury concerns to account for with Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino, and Luca Sangalli ruled out of this game. David Silva and Miguel Angel Moya are also carrying niggles and are unlikely to be risked against SD Huesca.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino

Doubtful: Aihen Munoz, Miguel Angel Moya, David Silva

Suspended: None

SD Huesca vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

SD Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Pablo Insua, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Javi Galan, Pedro Lopez, Pedro Mosquera, Jaime Seoane, David Ferreiro; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Ander Guevara; Mikel Oyarzabal, Jon Guridi, Portu; Alexander Isak

SD Huesca vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have to make do without most of their star players in this game and will be wary of an upset. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak have had a massive impact on La Real's fortunes this season and are their team's best players at the moment.

Advertisement

SD Huesca have endured a dismal La Liga campaign so far and will likely need to win all their remaining games this season. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: SD Huesca 0-2 Real Sociedad

Also Read: Lille vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21