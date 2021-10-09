Sean Longstaff finally looking back to his best for Newcastle United 

One of the biggest criticisms of Steve Bruce during his time at Newcastle United has been the lack of development by Sean Longstaff.

Under the previous manager, Rafael Benitez, Sean Longstaff had become a key part of the side. He displayed real potential and looked like a player who could form a key part of Newcastle's midfield for years to come.

He is quite popular with fans after coming through the youth system. Sean Longstaff's early promise saw him linked with a transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2019.

Unfortunately for Longstaff, those rumors never materialized into a transfer. The last two seasons have been a struggle for someone who undoubtedly has the potential to shine at the highest level.

Sean Longstaff scored a brilliant goal against Watford

During Steve Bruce's time in charge Sean Longstaff has struggled for pitch time, with Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden often being preferred in central roles.

Joe Willock's goals were much credited with Newcastle United's rise up the table at the end of last season. However, Sean Longstaff also played a crucial role. After missing 11 games in a row from January to March, Longstaff returned to the starting line-up for Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. He went on to play a key role in Newcastle winning five and drawing two of their last nine games to pull clear of relegation trouble.

Despite his impressive end to the season, though, Sean Longstaff found himself outside of Steve Bruce's starting line-up. He came on as a substitute for Emil Krafth in the opening game of the 2021-22 season against West Ham United, which they lost 2-4.

However, an injury to Jonjo Shelvey gifted Sean Longstaff an opportunity to get back into the team and he has grasped it with both hands. He has played the full 90 minutes in the last five league games and opened his account with a brilliant curling strike against Watford.

Though he missed another great chance to add another goal to his tally. But Longstaff's performance against Watford was a return to the sort of form he had shown under the management of Rafael Benitez.

He was involved in everything Newcastle did, making 29 passes in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch. He also won 10 tackles and recovered the ball three times. He was also a constant threat going forward making 10 passes in the final third alongside bagging his goal.

Sean Longstaff now has a fantastic opportunity to cement his place in the side. He can re-establish himself as one of the best young English midfielders in the Premier League.

With Newcastle United completing their long awaited takeover and Bruce expected to be replaced as manager, Longstaff is now at a career crossroads. His contract expires in the summer, but his recent impressive performances suggest he is returning to his best form.

It would be fantastic if a local player like Sean Longstaff could be part of the new revolution at St James' Park.

