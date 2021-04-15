Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back and Seattle Sounders will face off against Minnesota United on Friday to kickstart the new MLS season.

Minnesota United will be looking to exact revenge on Seattle Sounders for their 3-2 loss in the MLS Cup playoffs (Western Conference Finals) last term in what was one of the most thrilling encounters in the history of the franchise. Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United finished sixth and ninth respectively in the regular season last time around.

The Sounders will be disappointed at having lost the MLS Cup in rather dismal fashion against Columbus Crew, succumbing to a 3-0 scoreline in the final. They will hope to put on a good show against the Loons as their supporters return to Lumen Field, albeit in a limited capacity.

Minnesota United enjoyed one of their best campaigns yet in 2020 and will be hoping to build on that as the new season kicks off. The Loons finished fourth in the Western Conference table and are now viewed as a force to be reckoned with.

The teams will have to deal with a few changes in personnel. Joevin Jones and Kelvin Leerdam have left the Sounders to join Inter Miami. Defender Roman Torres has also left the club to join Costa Rican side Cartaginés while Gustav Svensson has returned to Chinese side Guangzhou City.

Fredy Montero's return to Seattle after departing in 2012 has created a fair amount of buzz and the club has also added Seattle native Spencer Ritchey and Kelyn Rowe to the mix.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United have added striker Ramon Abila and midfielder Will Trapp to their squad. However, they will need to cope with the departure of key player Kevin Molino, who now plies his trade for Columbus Crew.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United have locked horns 10 times till date. Seattle Sounders have been the dominant side and have won 7 times against the Loons who have won just twice. One match has ended as a draw.

The last time these two sides met was in last season's MLS Cup semi-final, when the Seattle Sounders won the thrilling encounter 3-2.

Seattle Sounders form guide (friendlies): D-W-W

Minnesota United form guide (friendlies): W-W-W-L

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Team News

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris returned from his loan spell at Swansea City after rupturing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament and is going to be out for a long while and possibly for the season. The Sounders do not have any other injury concerns.

Fredy Montero could start for the Sounders and new signing Kelyn Rowe could make his debut for his new club as well.

Injuries: Jordan Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Minnesota United

gotta do it for the 'gram... pic.twitter.com/1MMChLiZWD — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) April 7, 2021

As for the Loons, Ike Opara and Tyler Miller are sidelined through injuries. Bakaye Dibassy did not feature in Minnesota United's last pre-season game and is a doubt here. Will Trapp might need to wait for his first outing for the Loons as they are already well stocked in the midfield department.

New signing Ramon Abila could get his first cap for the Loons on Friday.

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Montero, Raul Ruidiaz

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St.Clair; Romain Metanire, Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus; Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod; Juan Agudelo

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have steadily improved ever since joining the MLS and will want to start their season on a high as they go up against one of the strongest Western Conference sides. The Sounders have home advantage and could edge it here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-0 Minnesota United