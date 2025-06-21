Seattle Sounders vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | June 23rd 2025

Seattle Sounders will lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Lumen Field in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Monday. The Sounders have lost their two games and are all but out of the race to qualify for the knockout phase. This is a must-win match for the Parisians, as Atletico Madrid also have three points from two games.

The Rave Green met Atletico Madrid in their previous outing and suffered a 3-1 loss. Atletico scored a goal apiece in either half to take a two-goal lead, and Albert Rusnák halved the deficit for the Sounders in the 50th minute. Pablo Barrios scored in the 55th minute to restore Atletico's two-goal lead and complete his brace.

The Red-and-Blues began their campaign with a commanding 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid but fell to a shock 1-0 loss to Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo last week. While they dominated possession, they only had two shots on target, and Igor Jesus scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute.

Seattle Sounders vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Sounders have scored one goal apiece in their two games in the Club World Cup, having failed to score in their debut in the 2022 edition.

The Seattle Sounders are on a four-game losing streak in all competitions. Notably, three of these defeats have been registered on their home ground, Lumen Field.

PSG have scored in all but one of their last 20 competitive games.

The Rave Green have conceded three goals apiece in three of their last four games.

The Red-and-Blues have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording seven wins. They have kept four clean sheets in these games.

Seattle Sounders vs PSG Prediction

The Rave Green have lost their four games in June thus far, conceding 11 goals, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five of their last seven games.

Les Parisiens suffered their first loss since early May against Botafogo. They also failed to score for the first time since March in that defeat and will look to bounce back here.

Luis Enrique had fielded a strong squad against Botafogo but will look to make a few changes to the starting XI here. Achraf Hakimi was absent from the training session in California and is a doubt. Ousmane Dembele trained lightly but is unlikely to start. Nuno Mendes and Bradley Barcola will likely get the nod to start.

With the qualification into the knockout round at stake, the reigning UEFA Champions League winners will look to display their class here. With that in mind and considering the Sounders' poor form in June, we back the Parisians to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-4 PSG

Seattle Sounders vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

