Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Second season syndrome for Salah?

Joe Holland
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
650   //    01 Aug 2018, 21:29 IST

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

Salah took the EPL by storm last season, dominating so many defences that he ran out of room to store all the match balls he was taking home. All the signs point to him doing the same again this year, but it's not as easy as you'd think for star players to maintain such ferocious form into a new season. History is littered with examples of players who slotted straight into the Premier League with ease, becoming talisman and running the show in their first year, only for them to drop off considerably come next August.

Could the same thing happen to Liverpool's Egyptian winger, or will he manage to keep up the same standard of performance that saw him claim both the Premier League's Golden Boot and Player of the Season trophies in 2017-18? Even if he doesn't completely fall off the edge of a cliff in terms of performance, no one (apart from Alan Shearer when the season had 42 games) has ever scored 30 goals in consecutive Premier League seasons.

Here are a bunch of players who hit the ground running in their first season, only to falter when it came time to start banging the goals in again the next year. Some never recovered, but some came back stronger in their third season. Can Salah hold off the curse?

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah
Joe Holland
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Klopp lauds Salah impact after goalscoring return
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can Liverpool win their first...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Top 5 goalscorers of the season
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 of the biggest winners of the 2017/18...
RELATED STORY
 5 Prolific goal scorers of the 2017-18 Premier League...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best debut seasons in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Why Mohammed Salah will not be a one season wonder
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us