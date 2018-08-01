Second season syndrome for Salah?

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

Salah took the EPL by storm last season, dominating so many defences that he ran out of room to store all the match balls he was taking home. All the signs point to him doing the same again this year, but it's not as easy as you'd think for star players to maintain such ferocious form into a new season. History is littered with examples of players who slotted straight into the Premier League with ease, becoming talisman and running the show in their first year, only for them to drop off considerably come next August.

Could the same thing happen to Liverpool's Egyptian winger, or will he manage to keep up the same standard of performance that saw him claim both the Premier League's Golden Boot and Player of the Season trophies in 2017-18? Even if he doesn't completely fall off the edge of a cliff in terms of performance, no one (apart from Alan Shearer when the season had 42 games) has ever scored 30 goals in consecutive Premier League seasons.

Here are a bunch of players who hit the ground running in their first season, only to falter when it came time to start banging the goals in again the next year. Some never recovered, but some came back stronger in their third season. Can Salah hold off the curse?

