Senegal 0(4)-0(2) Egypt: 5 talking points as Mane redeems himself after penalty miss as Senegal lift maiden trophy | 2021 AFCON final

Senegal are the 2021 AFCON champions. Sadio Mane and co. came out on top in a gruelling and slow title-deciding clash against Egypt on penalties, with both goalkeepers saving a penalty in the shootout.

Senegal dictated play for most of the game, but Egypt also saw a few chances to break the deadlock. The seven-time winners relied on finding Mohamed Salah on the break. But it seldom worked out, as the Senegal defenders kept the Liverpool forward quiet.

Mane missed a golden opportunity to give his side an early lead when his powerful effort from the penalty spot was saved by the in-form Gabaski. Chances were few and far between as both sides lacked decisiveness in the final third.

However, the Lions of Teranga made their second consecutive appearance in the final count. On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Egypt tried to slow the game at every possible opportunity

Egypt were the second-best team throughout the game.

Egypt made it to the final of the competition with a series of low-scoring games. They scored just twice in four knockout games, with all the matches going into extra time.

This game also continued the trend. One of the major reasons for the same has to be the various time-wasting tactics employed by the Pharaohs. Their major focus was not on being creative but on disrupting the Lions of Teranga's attacking moves, which resulted in a lot of fouls.

Even while taking corners or throw-ins, they took their sweet time. Every time one of their players went down, Egypt ensured that at least a few minutes were wasted. It seemed clear that they were happy to play out yet another penalty shootout.

#4 Constant stoppages stymied Senegal's momentum

The game was stopped multiple times in the first half.

One of the reasons why Egypt did not enjoy a high-scoring run to the final is because there has not been much of buildup play in their games. Just like in their semi-final tie against Cameroon, the referee had to blow the whistle quite frequently.

Even in the final, play was stopped many times in the first half. That meant there was rarely any opportunities for either team, especially Senegal, to create any tangible chances from open play.

It was a slow game and it became apparent halfway through that the game was heading for a penalty shootout, and so it proved.

