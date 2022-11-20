Senegal vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2022

The Netherlands kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign this week as they lock horns with an impressive Senegal outfit in a crucial Group A encounter at the Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.

Senegal vs Netherlands Preview

Senegal finished at the top of their group in the World Cup qualification process and are the reigning African champions. The Lions of Teranga were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Iran last week and will need to improve their performance to trouble the Dutch.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, finished at the top of their group in the World Cup qualification table and are the favorites to top their group this year. The Oranje edged Belgium to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Senegal vs Netherlands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Netherlands have never played an official game against Senegal in their history and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

Senegal are yet to lose against a European opponent in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup and have won two of their three such matches so far.

The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last eight opening games in the FIFA World Cup and have won six of these matches.

Senegal have kept only one clean sheet in the history of the FIFA World Cup - their first game against France in 2002 ended in a 1-0 victory for the Lions.

Senegal vs Netherlands Prediction

The Netherlands have managed their transition admirably under Louis van Gaal and will likely emerge as contenders for the trophy. Frenkie de Jong and Virgil van Dijk have stepped up as leaders in the squad and will need to be at their best to secure a positive result in this fixture.

Senegal can pack a punch on their day but will need to find a replacement for the talismanic Sadio Mane, who suffered an injury days before the start of the tournament. The Netherlands are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game. We expect a win for the Dutch in their opening match.

Prediction: Senegal 1-3 Netherlands

Senegal vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Netherlands to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Memphis Depay to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes