Senegal vs Togo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Senegal begin the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying series when they host Togo at the Stade Lat Dior on Wednesday.

The Teranga Lions received a bye to this stage by virtue of their high ranking on the continent while Togo saw off Comoros in the last stage with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Senegal have not been in action since suffering a defeat on penalties against South Africa in the COSAFA Cup final in July.

Togo were on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat to Gambia in a friendly in June. James Gomez scored the match-winner in the 74th minute.

Senegal and Togo have been drawn in Group H of the qualifiers alongside Congo and Namibia. A positive start is therefore necessary to boost chances of participation at the showpiece tournament.

Senegal vs Togo Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 23 previous occasions and Togo boast a better record in matches between the sides.

The Sparrowhawks have nine wins to their name, while eight matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils. Senegal were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2006 World Cup qualifier when Togo picked up a 2-2 draw away from home en-route to their first participation at the World Cup.

Senegal form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Togo form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Senegal vs Togo Team News

Senegal

Coach Aliou Cisse called up 25 players for the qualifiers against Togo and Congo. The list is headlined by seasoned campaigners from elite clubs like Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Togo

Coach Paulo Duarte called up 26 players for the games against Senegal and Namibia. The list is dominated by foreign-based players, although six domestic players have also been included.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Senegal vs Togo Predicted XI

Senegal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy (GK); Fode Ballo-Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye; Joseph Lopy, Idrissa Gueye, Moustapha Name; Sadio Mane, Abdallah Dipo Sima, Ismaïla Sarr

Togo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Moubarak Aigba (GK); Adoul-Halimou Sama, Gustave Akueson, Moussa Bilal, Kangnivi Amatchoutchoui; Bilali Akoro, Henritsè Eninful, Floyd Ayite; Ihlas Bebou, Kevin Denkey, Kodjo Laba

Senegal vs Togo Prediction

Senegal are heavy favorites and have several proven word-beaters who can make a difference within their ranks.

Togo are one of the biggest giant-killers on the continent but the hosts should have too much firepower for their West African rivals.

Prediction: Senegal 2-0 Togo

