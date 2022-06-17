Seongnam vs Daegu prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2021-22

Last-placed Seongnam will entertain Daegu FC at the Tancheon Sports Complex in K League action on Saturday.

This will be the first game for both sides after the international break and they'll be looking to resume their campaign with a win. Daegu played out a 2-2 draw against the Pohang Steelers in their previous league outing and remained in sixth place in the standings.

Seongnam have endured a slow start to their league campaign and have just two wins to their name. After a shock 1-0 win over FC Seoul almost a month ago, they fell to a 1-0 loss against Incheon last time around.

K League @kleague K League 1 Returns!



TWO Friday Night Football matches

Title favourites square off in Ulsan

🏟️ The second

And much more



#KLeague | #K리그



Full Round 16 Preview K League 1 Returns!TWO Friday Night Football matchesTitle favourites square off in Ulsan🏟️ The second #SuperMatch of 2022And much moreFull Round 16 Preview 🇰🇷 K League 1 Returns! 🙌📅 TWO Friday Night Football matches🏆 Title favourites square off in Ulsan🏟️ The second #SuperMatch of 2022🙌 And much more#KLeague | #K리그 Full Round 16 Preview⤵️

Seongnam vs Daegu Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 46 times across all competitions since 2003. The home team have the better record in this fixture and enjoy a 21-13 lead in wins. The spoils have been shared 12 times between the two rivals thus far.

They last met at the DGB Daegu Bank Park in league action in March. The then-hosts secured a 3-1 win in that reverse fixture.

Seongnam form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Daegu form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Seongnam vs Daegu Team News

Seongnam

Sang-hoon Ma and Yong-ji Park did not participate in the previous league game for Seongnam due to injuries. As of Friday, the duo will miss the game against the visitors.

Injuries: Sang-hoon Ma, Yong-ji Park

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Daegu

Kim Woo-seok, Jang Seung-won and Park Byung-hoon missed the game against the Pohang Steelers with injuries. Kim Woo-seok and Park Byung-hoon did not train with the squad during the week and face late fitness tests ahead of their trip to Seongnam.

Daegu_freak @Daegu_freak

The Player of the Month!

How many have I won this so far? Four!

How many do I want this more? At least four more!

I am and will be strong! Cesinha appreciation postThe Player of the Month!How many have I won this so far? Four!How many do I want this more? At least four more!I am and will be strong! #KLeague Cesinha appreciation post💙The Player of the Month!How many have I won this so far? Four!How many do I want this more? At least four more!I am and will be strong! #KLeague https://t.co/tKctgpH1WW

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Jim Woo-seok, Park Byung-hoon

Suspension: None

Seongnam vs Daegu Predicted XIs

Seongnam (4-4-2): Kim Young-kwang (GK); Lee Si-young, Eui-Bin Kang, Ji-Soo Kim, Choi Ji-mook; Goo Bon-cheul, Kim Min-hyeok, Lee Jae-won, Hyo-Joon Jang; Lee Jong-ho, Jae-Woo Kang

Daegu (3-4-3): Seung-Hoon Oh (GK); Jin-Hyeok Kim, Tae-Wook Jeong, Hong Jeong-woon; Keita Suzuki, Bruno Lamas, Jin-Yong Lee, Jae-Won Hwang; Cesinha, Zeca, Chi-In Jong

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Seongnam vs Daegu Prediction

Seongnam have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring just 11 goals in 15 games while they have conceded 27 goals in the same period, with only 11th-placed Suwon conceding more (28).

While Daegu have scored 22 goals so far, they have also conceded 21. This has been a problem for the team. Nonetheless, they are the favorites to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Seongnam 1-2 Daegu

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far