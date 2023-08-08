Sepsi vs Aktoba Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2023

Sepsi host Aktoba at the Arena Sepsi OSK on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Looking to make their first appearance in Europe, Sepsi overcame CSKA Sofia 6-0 on aggregate in the last round. The Romanian side followed up a 2-0 win on the road with a 4-0 thumping at home a week later to storm into the next round.

Liviu Ciobotariu's side are also unbeaten in their 2023-24 top-flight campaign, winning and drawing twice each from their opening four games. With eight points in the bag, Sepsi are currently in fourth position in the Romanian SuperLiga.

On the other hand, Aktoba survived a scare from Torpedo Kutaisi in the last round of the qualifiers. The Kazakh side won 4-1 in the first leg, but Kutaisi threatened to come back in the return, winning 2-1. However, it wasn't enough to overturn their first-leg deficit, and Aktoba prevailed on aggregate.

This is also the farthest they've ever made it in Europe since reaching the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in the 2014-15 season. But Aktoba have never actually reached the finals of any competition.

Andrei Karpovich's side will be confident of their chances here after a stunning 4-2 win over Kairat in the Kazakhstan Premier League on Sunday.

Sepsi vs Aktoba Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official encounter between Sepsi and Aktoba.

Aktoba have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, winning seven.

Sepsi have lost one of their four qualifying matches in Europe, winning twice.

Aktoba have won just one of their last five away games in the European qualifiers, losing thrice.

Sepsi have kept four clean sheets in their last five games in all competitions.

Aktobe's Maksim Samorodov is looking to score for the third qualifying game in a row, having struck in both legs against Torpedo Kutaisi.

Sepsi's Roland Varga also scored in both legs of their second qualifying round against CSKA Sofia.

Sepsi vs Aktoba Prediction

Sepsi have been resolute in defense lately and will rely on their stoic backline once again to keep Aktoba out. The Kazakhstan side tend to struggle away from home in Europe, and we can see that run continuing here.

Prediction: Sepsi 1-0 Aktoba

Sepsi vs Aktoba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sepsi to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No