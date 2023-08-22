Sepsi vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Sepsi and Bodo/Glimt lock horns at the Arena Sepsi OSK on Thursday (August 24) for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

Aiming to reach their first major tournament, Sepsi are trying their luck in the competition for the third straight year. In 2021, the Romanian outfit fell in the second qualifying round to Spartak Trnava.

Last year, Sepsi went a step further, only to lose out to Djurgardens. This year, the Red and Whites have gone even further by reaching the playoffs and will hope to be third-time lucky.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt are looking to reach the Conference League for the third straight year. In the inaugural season in 2021-22, the Norwegian side made waves by reaching the quarterfinals, but last year, they couldn't go beyond the knockout round playoffs.

In this season's qualifiers, the Yellow Horde have won all their games, showing their determination to make a return. Bodo/Glimt beat Czech side Bohemians 1905 home and away to cap off a 7-2 aggregate win before ousting Armenia's Pyunik in a pair of 3-0 wins.

Just days later, Kjetil Knutsen's side added more wind to their sails with a 3-1 win over Haugesund in the Eliteserien, recovering from back-to-back defeats to resurrect their campaign.

Sepsi vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first competitive clash between the two teams.

Bodo/Glimt have won their last two away games in European qualifiers, scoring seven goals

The visitors are looking to win their fourth straight game across competitions.

Bodo/Glimt have kept a clean sheet in three of their four qualifying games this season.

Sepsi have not scored more than once in their last four games across competitions

Bodo/Glimt's Amahl Pellegrino has scored in three of their four qualifying games this season.

Sepsi vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Bodo/Glimt are on fire, winning their last four qualifying games. The Norwegian juggernaut don't seem like stopping. Sepsi would need a Herculean performance to throw a spanner in their works, which they don't seem capable of doing.

Prediction: Sepsi 0-2 Bodo/Glimt

Sepsi vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No