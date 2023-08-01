Sepsi vs CSKA Sofia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023 

Sepsi host CSKA Sofia at the Arena Sepsi OSK on Thursday (August 3) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Romanian side hold a two-goal advantage from the first leg, having beaten CSKA 2-0 in the Bulgarian capital last week. Nicolae Paun broke the deadlock for Sepsi in the 68th minute before Roland Varga doubled their advantage with ten minutes remaining.

It has been a good start to the 2023-24 season for Sepsi, who won the Supercupa Romaniei after beating Farul and going unbeaten in their first three league games.

Just days after their successful Sofia conquest, Liviu Ciobotariu's side picked up another huge away win against Dinamo Bucuresti. Goals from Pavol Safranko, Isnik Alimi and Adnan Aganovic earned them a 3-0 win. With seven points in three games, Sepsi are third in the Romanian SuperLiga.

Sofia, meanwhile, have stuttered this season. The Reds drew goalless with Hebar 1918 in their opening league game before seeing off Krumovgrad 1-0 only to fall to a 2-0 loss to Sepsi in Europe.

Sepsi vs CSKA Sofia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the two teams, with their first-leg clash a week ago being their first.

Sofia have met Romanian teams 11 times, winning once (8-1 vs FC Dinamo in October 1956).

Sofia are the only Bulgarian team that Sepsi have faced.

The hosts are unbeaten in five competitive games this season, winning four.

Sepsi have kept a clean sheet in all five games this season.

The hosts have played only seven European qualifiers, winning twice.

Sofia are looking to reach the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League for straight the third year. Iin their first attempt in the 2021-22 season, they reached the group stage.

Sepsi vs CSKA Sofia Prediction

Sepsi punched above their weight by winning at Sofia in the first leg and have generally looked solid this season. Sofia, meanwhile, have stuttered their way. They could up the ante and pick up a win but could lose the tie.

Prediction: Sepsi 1-2 Sofia

Sepsi vs CSKA Sofia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sofia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes