Serbia face Jordan at the Generali Arena on Friday (June 16) in a friendly. The Eagles have enjoyed a strong start to their Euro 2024 qualifiers. They beat Montenegro 2-0 in their last game, with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic coming off the bench to score both goals.

Serbia return to competitive action next week when they face Bulgaria in the qualifiers and will look to begin their preparations for the clash this weekend.

Jordan, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of results under Adnan Hamad as they continue their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup in January next year. They thrashed Philippines 4-0 in their most recent outing. Montpellier-bound Musa Al-Taamari scored a first-half brace before Yazan Al-Naimat and Ali Olwan got on the scoresheet in the second half.

The Chivalrous Ones will now look to test their mettle against a top European side this weekend before facing Jamaica in another friendly next week.

Serbia vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

The Chivalrous Ones' last matchup against European opposition came in November last year when they lost 3-1 to Spain in a friendly.

The Eagles' last matchup against Asian opposition came in November last year, when they beat Bahrain 5-1 in a friendly just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Jordan have kept six clean sheets in seven games across competitions.

Serbia are 25th in the FIFA rankings and sit 59 places above Jordan.

Serbia vs Jordan Prediction

Serbia are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in three games. They have performed well away from home recently and will look to continue that streak.

Jordan, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven games and eight of their last ten across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two nations should, however, see the Eagles win fairly comfortably.

Prediction: Serbia 3-0 Jordan

Serbia vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Serbia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the Eagles' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Jordan's last seven games.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes