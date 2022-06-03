Serbia vs Slovenia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Serbia are set to face Slovenia at the Rajko Mitić Stadium on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League.

Serbia come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Stale Solbakken's Norway in their most recent game. New Manchester City signing Erling Braut Haaland scored the only goal of the game to secure the victory for Norway.

Slovenia, on the other hand, lost to Janne Andersson's Sweden 2-0 in their most recent fixture. Goals from RB Leipzig attacker Emil Forsberg and Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski sealed the deal for Sweden.

Serbia vs Slovenia Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Serbia have lost one game and drawn one.

Serbia form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Slovenia form guide: L-D-D-W-D

Serbia vs Slovenia Team News

Serbia

Serbia have named a strong squad. Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, Fiorentina centre-backs Matija Nastasic and Nikola Milenkovic, Ajax superstar Dusan Tadic, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic have all been named in the squad.

There could be potential debuts for Bochum centre-back Erhan Masovic and Maccabi Tel Aviv attacker Dorde Jovanovic. Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is out injured.

Injured: Dusan Vlahovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovenia

Meanwhile, Slovenia have included Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Empoli right-back Petar Stojanovic, PAOK midfielder Jasmin Kurtic, Venezia midfielder Domen Crnigoj and Middlesbrough forward Andraz Sporar.

There could be a potential debut for Pacos de Ferreira goalkeeper Igor Vekic. Legia Warsaw forward Blaz Kramer is injured.

Injured: Blaz Kramer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Serbia vs Slovenia Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Nemanja Radonjic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Kostic, Dusan Tadic, Andrija Zivkovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Aleksandar Mitrovic broke the all-time Championship goal scoring record with his 43rd goal Aleksandar Mitrovic broke the all-time Championship goal scoring record with his 43rd goal 😲 https://t.co/asdGPazo8N

Slovenia Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jan Oblak, Zan Karnicnik, Jaka Bijol, Miha Mevlja, Petar Stojanovic, Jan Gorenc Stankovic, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Gregor Sikosek, Domen Crnigoj, Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko

Serbia vs Slovenia Prediction

Serbia have some extremely talented individual stars. Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of the best midfielders in Serie A last season, and has been consistently linked with Manchester United. Filip Kostic remains an excellent crosser of the ball, while Aleksandar Mitrovic's stunning form in the Championship has propelled Fulham back into the Premier League.

Slovenia, on the other hand, have in Jan Oblak one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Young attacker Benjamin Sesko is one player to keep an eye on, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool linked with the Red Bull Salzburg star.

Serbia to win this game.

Prediction: Serbia 2-1 Slovenia

