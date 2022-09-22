Serbia vs Sweden prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Serbia are set to play Sweden at the Rajko Mitić Stadium on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Serbia come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Matjaz Kek's Slovenia in their most recent game. Goals from PAOK winger Andrija Zivkovic and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for Serbia was cancelled out by goals from Panathinaikos midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin and Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko for Slovenia. Serbia had Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic sent off.

Sweden, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Stale Solbakken's Norway in their most recent game. A brace from Manchester City superstar Erling Braut Haaland and a goal from Real Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth secured the win for Norway. RB Leipzig forward Emil Forsberg and Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres scored the goals for Sweden.

Serbia vs Sweden Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sweden have won one game and lost two.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with Serbia beating Sweden 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Fiorentina striker Luka Jovic.

Serbia form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Sweden form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Serbia vs Sweden Team News

Serbia

Serbia have included Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, Ajax forward Dusan Tadic, Juventus wing-back Filip Kostic, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

There could be potential debuts for Almeria centre-back Srdan Babic and Red Star Belgrade attacker Stefan Mitrovic.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden

Meanwhile, Sweden have named Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof, Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, RB Leipzig attacker Emil Forsberg, Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

There could be potential debuts for Odd goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt, Hellas Verona centre-back Isak Hien, Slavia Prague centre-back Aiham Ousou and Feyenoord midfielder Patrik Walemark.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Serbia vs Sweden Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan Mitrovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Mladenovic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#JuveSpezia 4 - Dusan #Vlahovic is the fourth Juventus player able to score a goal from direct free-kick shot in 2 Serie A apps in a row since 2004/05, since Opta collected this kind of data (before him, Pjanic, Pirlo and Del Piero). Compass. 4 - Dusan #Vlahovic is the fourth Juventus player able to score a goal from direct free-kick shot in 2 Serie A apps in a row since 2004/05, since Opta collected this kind of data (before him, Pjanic, Pirlo and Del Piero). Compass.#JuveSpezia https://t.co/mwF6ppwczx

Sweden Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robin Olsen, Daniel Sundgren, Edvin Kurtulus, Victor Lindelof, Ludwig Augustinsson, Jesper Karlstrom, Mattias Svanberg, Emil Forsberg, Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak, Anthony Elanga

Serbia vs Sweden Prediction

Serbia have a talented squad, and players like Aleksandar Mitrovic will be confident heading into the international break. Stars like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Vlahovic and Dusan Tadic ensure that Serbia have some excellent options to choose from.

Sweden, on the other hand, have young stars like Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak and Anthony Elanga in attack. Experience is provided by the likes of Victor Lindelof and Emil Forsberg.

A close game, with Serbia to beat Sweden.

Prediction: Serbia 2-1 Sweden

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far