Serbia vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League returns with another round of fixtures this weekend as Serbia take on Turkey in a crucial League B match that could determine the fortunes of both teams in the competition. Both Serbia and Turkey lost their opening games in the 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Nations League and are in desperate need of a victory.

Serbia have a strong squad but failed to defeat fierce rivals in their opening fixture. The Serbians lost the game by a 3-1 margin as their suspect defence overshadowed by a positive showing from star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Turkey, on the other hand, lost their first game of the competition by much finer margins as a late goal by Dominik Szoboszlai resulted in a 1-0 defeat against Hungary earlier this week. The away team needs to put in a much better performance to stand a chance against a strong Serbia outfit.

Serbia vs Turkey Head-to-Head

Serbia have not played a single official fixture against Turkey since the turn of the century. The two European national teams will lock horns in an intriguing fixture that will set the precedent for a potentially interesting rivalry.

Serbia have won three of their last five international fixtures and will be looking to make a quick recovery from their defeat against Russia. Turkey have not had the best of years as far as international football is concerned and need a morale-boosting victory this weekend.

Serbia form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Turkey form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Serbia vs Turkey Team News

Aleksandar Kolarov may start for Serbia

Serbia

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has made a surprise return to the Serbiasquad and is set to feature in the starting eleven. Nemanja Matic has retired from international football and will have to be replaced in the line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Caglar Soyuncu is an important player for Turkey. Image Source: ESPN

Turkey coach Senol Gunes has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and the likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Hakan Calhanoglu will have to play pivotal roles if Turkey are to trouble a formidable Serbia side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Serbia vs Turkey Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Nikola Milenkovic, Nikola Maksimovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Aleksandar Kolarov; Nemanja Gudelj; Adam Ljajic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic

Turkey Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Umut Meras, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Mert Muldur; Irfan Kahveci, Kaan Ayhan; Emre Kilinc, Hakan Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici; Burak Yilmaz

Serbia vs Turkey Prediction

Turkey have a strong centre-back partnership and both Caglar Soyuncu and Merih Demiral are perfectly capable of Serbia's attacking combination quiet. The Turkish team needs to improve in the final third, however, and Hakan Calhanoglu will be an important part of this game.

Serbia have no shortage of weapons in their front-line and need the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Luka Jovic to step up to the plate against Turkey. The away side is like to sit deep in its own half, however, and their deep block may well result in a stalemate.

Prediction: Serbia 1-1 Turkey

