Sergio Aguero: 5 stats that prove he is the best Argentinian Premier League player ever

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 151 // 23 Sep 2018, 22:47 IST

Aguero signed a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until June 2021.

On Friday, 21 September 2018, it was confirmed by Manchester City, that their star man and all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero has extended his contract with the current EPL champions till 2021.

"I am happy for this additional year," Aguero told CityTV. "My idea was being here for 10 years. I’ve been here for seven years, it’s going to be 10 when the contract expires.

"Hopefully, that's going to happen. This was the main reason I signed."

Ask any Cityzen, nothing excites them more than watching 'Kun' Aguero absolutely destroy the opposition defenses. The record-breaking Argentinian has been one of the consistent performers of the league since joining City in 2011. It is impossible to talk about City's success over the years without mentioning Aguero.

He has established himself as one of the best strikers of European football, having scored 205 goals in 300 appearances for the Sky Blues. He really is a 'goal machine', as often referred by fans and fellow teammates.

Now that he has signed the contract extension, we should be able to enjoy his exploits till 2021. With him having 3 more seasons to ply his trade, even more records are within reach for City's record goalscorer.

While it is debatable that he is the best striker in Europe, one thing that's been established is that he is the best Argentinian to have ever played in the Premier League. With that being said, let's take a look at the 5 facts that prove that there's no other Argentinian player who can match Aguero in the Premier League.

#5 He is only the second Argentinian to win the Golden boot

Aguero was the top scorer in the 2014-15 PL season

In the 2014-15 season, Aguero scored 26 goals for City in the PL, which is more than any other Argentinian player has ever scored in a single season.

Though Manchester City could only finish second that season, Aguero became only the second Argentinian to claim the Golden Boot award in the Premier League after Carlos Tevez, who too had won the award with Manchester City, back in the 2010-11 season, which he shared with Manchester United's Dimitar Berbatov.

