Sergio Aguero announces split with model girlfriend Sofia Calzetti after video of her allegedly kissing another man in nightclub emerges

Former Manchester City attacker Sergio Aguero has announced he is splitting with girlfriend Sofia Calzetti after a video of her kissing another man in a nightclub surfaced on the internet.

The former Argentine attacker made the announcement through his Twitch channel where he regularly streams and plays different games.

Addressing the announcement, Aguero's ex-girlfriend, Sofia Calzetti also confirmed her separation from the former football star. In addition to the confirmation, she also stated that she still loves the former Manchester City attacker "very much". She said via Argentine journalist Angel de Brito:

"Many things are said that are not true. Everything is fine, we have good dialogue, but a lot of nonsense is said. "I am not in a relationship. He [Aguero] is a person whom I love very much and I have a lot of respect for him. The causes of the separation are between us, relationship problems."

Calzetti affirmed that the couple parted ways because of personal reasons. Talking about the video that surfaced on the internet, she stated that she didn't kiss anyone. Calzetti said that she only went out with her friends to dance and have fun.

"I saw something, I went out with friends to dance, and we were having fun. Nothing more. There is no kiss."

Sergio Aguero last played professionally for FC Barcelona in October last year. During the match, the Argentine was substituted in the first half after he felt chest issues. After the match, he was transferred to the hospital for a cardiology examination.

When did Sergio Aguero and Sofia Calzetti start dating?

Sergio Aguero and Sofia Calzetti made their relationship official in 2019 after the couple uploaded a few pictures together on social media. Later, the couple started frequently uploading pictures as well as videos together and Calzetti was also spotted at a few of Aguero's matches.

Sofia Calzetti was born on June 2, 1996, and she is a renowned model as well as a social media influencer. She has more than 800,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she uploads updates about her life with her fans. In addition to that, she's also the founder of Zettia, which is an activewear brand. The company has the tagline "Welcome to your best mood".

According to The Sun, before Calzetti, the former Manchester City attacker was in a relationship with Argentinian singer Karina Tejeda. The couple were also together for four years before separating in 2017.