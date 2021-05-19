Is Sergio Aguero the answer to FC Barcelona's No. 9 woes?

As the 2020-21 season nears its end, rumours regarding player transfers have come to the fore, one of them being that of Sergio Aguero.

According to various sources, the Argentina international, who will be out of contract at Manchester City this summer, is expected to sign a two-year contract with Barcelona after the Champions League final.

(🌕) Sergio Aguero will have a 2 Year contract at Barcelona. @HelenaCondis #Transfers 🇦🇷✍️ — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) May 13, 2021

It remains to be seen if Sergio Aguero can live up to his reputation as a prolific and dependable striker or if he'll turn out to be another veteran player adding to Barcelona's enormous wage bill.

After starting his illustrious career at Independiente, Sergio Aguero moved to Atletico Madrid and then to Manchester City, where he established himself as one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

The five-time Premier League winner, with 182 goals in 274 appearances in the competition, is Manchester City's all-time top scorer. So there can be no denying the quality of a player of his stature.

However, in recent seasons, the 32-year-old forward has been plagued by various injuries that have hampered his playing time and effectiveness. Aguero has appeared only 11 times for City in the Premier League this season, scoring a mere two goals. Even when fit, he has hardly featured in the starting XI, as Pep Guardiola has relied on his midfielders to score goals.

FC Barcelona, on the other hand, are in desperate need of a No. 9 after the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana have an abundance of attacking talent at their disposal but lack a prolific striker in the box. So a proven goalscorer like Sergio Aguero, when fully fit, could do them a world of good.

Antoine Griezmann is not exactly the kind of player to occupy the opposition's box, while Martin Braithwaite, without any disrespect, is not an elite striker. Furthermore, Lionel Messi has a great relationship with Aguero, having played with him several times with the La Albiceleste.

Sergio Aguero's stay could prolong Lionel Messi's stay at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero and Messi share a great relationship.

Sergio Aguero's arrival could mean Messi continues to stay at Barcelona beyond this season.

Moreover, in the current pandemic situation, the fact that Sergio Aguero could join the Blaugrana for free is a huge plus, considering Barcelona's finances are in a dire state. His wages might be an issue, but according to reports, Sergio Aguero could be willing to take a pay-cut to play for Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero on his relationship with Leo Messi 🤣🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/I32zfo1ceZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 14, 2021

Nevertheless, Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona has its pros and cons too. The fact that Barcelona could sign an elite goalscorer like Aguero for free could tempt fans to believe that the deal would be a bargain.

However, it is also imperative to take into account Aguero's fitness issues in recent years. Sergio Aguero would definitely add depth to the Barcelona squad, and his experience would benefit the team. But it would be interesting to see whether the former Premier League Golden Boot winner would have another Agueroooo! moment, this time in Blaugrana colours.