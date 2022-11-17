Sergio Aguero makes interesting claim on Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has acknowledged that Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t as sharp as he once was but still backed him to inspire Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Aguero believes that Ronaldo’s big-game experience more than makes up for his lack of physical agility.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to find the back of the net in the 2022-23 season. The former Real Madrid man has featured in 16 games for the Red Devils across competitions this season, scoring only thrice. Cristiano Ronaldo has also failed to score in his last three appearances for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League. He last found the back of the net in a 4-0 win over Switzerland in the Nations League in June.

The 37-year-old has no intention of slowing down just yet, but his recent performances have raised questions about his ability to perform consistently over a prolonged stretch. Betting blog Stake asked Aguero to comment on Ronaldo’s current shape, enquiring whether or not the Manchester United man was as fearsome as he used to be. Aguero replied, saying:

“Ronaldo always inspires respect. It is true that the passing of the years is noticeable in the physical.

“But he has a great experience and with that he compensates.”

Aguero also claimed that Portugal had become stronger than they used to be, adding that Ronaldo would get a lot more support at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Aguero concluded by saying:

“In addition, Portugal has great players in all positions (Rubén Díaz, Cancelo, Bruno Fernándes, Bernardo Silva, among others). And I think now Ronaldo is better surrounded than in other Portugal teams.”

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Portugal’s final preparatory game before 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fernando Santos’s men will play their final friendly match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Nigeria on Thursday night (17 November). International football’s all-time top goalscorer (117 goals in 191 games), Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in action due to a stomach bug.

In a press conference, Santos ruled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation, confirming that he was recovering in his room. The Portuguese mastermind said (via Goal):

“He will not be ready for tomorrow. He’s losing a lot of liquid, he’s suffering from gastroenteritis and he isn’t training. He’s in his room resting and recovering, I’m 100 percent sure he won’t be available [vs Nigeria].”

Portugal have been placed in Group H alongside Uruguay, Ghana, and South Korea. They kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey with a tussle against Ghana on 24 November.

