Sergio Aguero named Premier League player of the month; Jurgen Klopp picks up manager of the month award

Aguero win his first Player of the month award this season

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been named Premier League's Player of the Month for January 2020 while Jurgen Klopp took home his third consecutive Manager of the Month trophy.

Aguero netted six goals in three games in January to win his first Player of the Month trophy since February 2019. The lethal striker had first won this honour way back in October 2013.

The Argentine international has now broken the record for the most number Premier League Player of the Month awards, surpassing both Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane, who have six each to their name.

January was rather special for Aguero as we saw the 31-year-old striker become the all-time top-scoring overseas player in the Premier League's history. The former Atletico Madrid man went past Thierry Henry's record with his goal against Aston Villa on January 12.

In the same game, Aguero shattered Alan Shearer's record for most Premier League hat-tricks with his 12th hat-trick in English football.

Despite winning all the monthly accolades, Aguero has still somehow failed to feature in PFA's team of the season since his move to The Etihad back in July 2011.

Jurgen Klopp breaks Pep Guardiola's record

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are expected to break all sorts of records this season. With his fifth Manager of the Month accolade for the ongoing campaign, Klopp has now broken Pep Guardiola's record of winning most Manager of the Month awards in a single Premier League season. The Manchester City manager won this trophy four times in the 2017-18 season.

Klopp has been named Manager of the Month in five of the six months in the 2019-20 season. The only manager to stop Klopp from winning the award this season was Frank Lampard who won it in October 2019.

Liverpool won all their five games in January, beating Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United in the process.

The Merseyside club are on course of winning their first league title in over 30 years and are expected to do so with the biggest points margin and perhaps the earliest league title win in English football's history.