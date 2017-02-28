Reports: World class striker wants to join Real Madrid

The Argentine is ready to quit Manchester City and head back to Madrid

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 28 Feb 2017, 15:15 IST

What’s the story?

Sergio Aguero has reportedly informed Manchester City that he wants to join Real Madrid in the summer. The Argentine has been of Los Blancos' interest for some time now and is willing to join them when this season ends.

Aguero is said to have held talks with City manager, Pep Guardiola about his future, and the former Barcelona refused to assure him of a first-choice role. The former Barcelona manager prefers to play new signing Gabriel Jesus up front.

In case you didn’t know...

Guardiola had a great start to his Premier League career but then slumped towards the end of 2016. He was forced to bring back Yaya Toure - the player he exiled - to get things right once again.

Aguero has been the #1 choice at the Etihad ever since he joined the club from Real Madrid's derby rivals, Atletico Madrid in 2011. He has scored 113 goals in 169 Premier League appearances for them - including that unforgettable last minute winner against Queens Park Rangers that won them the title in 2012.

The heart of the matter

The Argentine has said it before that he would not want to leave the Premier League side until they win the Champions League but now with Guardiola preferring Jesus as their striker, he does not want to accept a bench role.

Karim Benzema has scored just three goals and assisted twice in 11 appearances for Madrid in 2017. Alvaro Morata has failed to live up to the high demands of Real Madrid fans this season and is looking to leave the club in the summer.

Zidane has also lost faith in both the strikers and is ready to sell them. Aguero has been linked with moves to Bernabeu for a long time, and this might be the summer when he finally makes the switch.

Florentino Perez is Florentino Perez planning a new Galacticos era, and the Manchester City striker is a part of the five-man list they have decided. David de Gea, Eden Hazard, Marco Verratti and Paulo Dybala are said to be the other four on the list.

What’s next?

Los Blancos may make a bid for Aguero in the summer, and with the player wanting to leave, Manchester City might not stand in his way. Guardiola intends to build a young team and will use the money he gets from the sale of the Argentine to get a couple of young stars.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Aguero would be a great addition to any team in the world right now. Moreover, it will be interesting to see Real Madrid go from BBC to ABC as their front 3.