Sergio Ramos has 2 big proposals on the table to leave PSG: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos has two big proposals from non-European clubs that could see him leave the French capital, El Nacional has claimed. Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe and David Beckham-owned MLS club Inter Miami are both reportedly interested in signing the former Real Madrid man.

After enduring an injury-ridden debut season, in which he featured in only 13 games across competitions for PSG, Ramos has bounced back. He has been ever-present in Christophe Galtier’s team this term, making 11 appearances in all competitions.

While Ramos has regained his fitness and desire, it is believed that he is yet to decide on his future in the French capital. According to the aforementioned source, Ramos could leave the Parisians and possibly Europe in favor of a more lucrative contract.

J1 League side Vissel Kobe are interested in signing Ramos and have already tabled an offer. The Kansai club find themselves in 13th place in the J1 League standings and wish to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. Vissel Kobe, who signed Andres Iniesta from Barcelona in July 2018, maintain a good relationship with Spanish football. Ramos, too, could have an easier time settling in thanks to his countryman’s presence.

In addition to Vissel Kobe, Beckham’s Inter Miami have also reportedly expressed interest in signing Ramos. Inter Miami wish to sign the biggest names in football, and the Andalusian is a player they admire. It is believed that Ramos is open to playing for Inter Miami, but he remains keen on plying his trade in Japan as well.

Ramos’s current contract with PSG runs until June 2023, but there is an option (in his contract) to extend it for an additional year. It is believed that club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to prolong Ramos’ stay, as Galtier is pleased with the center-back’s performance.

However, if Ramos is genuinely curious about trying a different culture and earning a bigger cheque, PSG could have a tough time compelling him to continue beyond his original deal.

Sergio Ramos could prove to be instrumental for PSG in the Champions League this season

Last season Ramos failed to feature in even a single Champions League game for the Parisians, missing out either due to injury or fitness issues. The Spaniard has looked a lot sharper this time, starting both of their matches in the 2022-23 Champions League campaign.

PSG are in dire need of a leader who can inspire when the going gets tough, especially in high-stakes situations. The four-time Champions League winner could prove to be the perfect man for the job. He has an abundance of experience and has a reputation for producing eye-catching performances in difficult matches.

Last season, PSG spectacularly imploded in the Champions League round-of-16 second leg, squandering a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Real Madrid. Had Ramos been leading the team, Los Blancos might have had a difficult job pulling off such an impressive comeback.

