Sergio Ramos better than Virgil Van Dijk, says Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand thinks Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is still not the best defender in the world.

What's the story?

Rio Ferdinand, considered to be one of the best defenders of the Premier League era has revealed which center-back he thinks is on the top of his game at the moment, The Mirror reports.

The former Manchester United ace said that Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos is the best defender in the business at the moment and Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk, who's had a great season so far, still has a long way to go before he can stake claim to the No.1 spot.

Ferdinand claimed that Van Dijk has got the talent, but lacks the trophy cabinet to be called the best defender as of now.

In case you didn't know...

Ferdinand spent 12 seasons with United, having joined them in 2002 from Leeds United in a deal worth £30 million, becoming the most expensive British footballer in history at the time.

He formed one of the best defensive duos of the leagues with Nemanja Vidic at the Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The towering 6ft 2invh defender was also part of the Red Devils squad that last won the UEFA Champions League in 2008.

The heart of the matter...

Van Dijk has been praised a lot by the media recently given his solid performances for the Reds at the heart of their defense, but Ferdinand, a player who knows a thing or two about defending says he's not the best defender currently.

When directly asked if Van Dijk was now the No.1 defender in the world, he said that for him, Ramos is the best defender in the world and Van Dijk needs to step up in the big games and win more trophies to be considered the best. He said: (Via The Mirror)

“I’d still put Sergio Ramos there."

“Virgil is a fantastic player, potentially the best in the world but, right now, no."

“To be considered the best in the world, you have got to win stuff as well."

He also stressed that Ramos is a kind of player who can be relied upon in the big games. He added:

“Ramos, when the big games come up, the trophies are there to be won, he’s normally standing there with his sleeves rolled up."

Finally he said that if Liverpool fail to win anything this season, he doesn't fancy the Dutch defender being named the PFA Player of the Season, though he is a fantastic player. He said:

“That’s why, when people talk about Player of the Year and you see they haven’t won anything but they are the best player, I am thinking: ‘How? You haven’t influenced a team to win things.’"

What's next?

Liverpool have lost the top spot in the league standings to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, but with still 8 games to go, it remains to be seen whether Klopp can end the 28-year long league title drought at the Anfield this season.

