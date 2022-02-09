Sergio Ramos left stunned by PSG players' positive reaction to drawing Real Madrid in the Champions League: Reports

PSG defender Sergio Ramos was reportedly left stunned by the side's apparent positive reaction when drawn against former side Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"We are going to blow them up" was the phrase attributed to one PSG player when news broke out in the PSG dressing room of the fixture.

ABC reported that unlike most of his PSG teammates who were in a somewhat celebratory mood at the prospect of facing Madrid, Ramos was not one of them.

The legendary centre-back spent 16 years at Los Blancos and in that time established himself as one of the greatest defenders in the sport's history, claiming four Champions League titles. The former Sevilla man will therefore no doubt be feeling the emotions when the two sides clash on February 15.

Those 16 years at the club were a huge factor in the player's resistance to move on but indeed the former Spain international made the move back in summer 2021 doubting that the prospect of facing Real Madrid would ever arise.

But just a mere six months later PSG are taking on Carlo Ancelotti's men in what promises to be a tantilising affair between two of Europe's top sides.

Will Sergio Ramos be available for the first leg of Real Madrid vs PSG?

Reports suggest Sergio Ramos will miss the first leg of the Champions League tie with a calf injury.

Having made regular match-day squads during his time at Real Madrid, it has come as a surprise to many to see the amount of time Ramos has spent out of the PSG squad this season with injury issues.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | PSG's players are firmly convinced they will "destroy" Real Madrid. Leo Messi was the happiest person after the draw while Sergio Ramos couldn't believe how happy his teammates were. | PSG's players are firmly convinced they will "destroy" Real Madrid. Leo Messi was the happiest person after the draw while Sergio Ramos couldn't believe how happy his teammates were. @abc_deportes 🚨| PSG's players are firmly convinced they will "destroy" Real Madrid. Leo Messi was the happiest person after the draw while Sergio Ramos couldn't believe how happy his teammates were. @abc_deportes

The defender has only managed four appearances for PSG this season, scoring one goal in what has been somewhat of a letdown debut season at the Parc des Princes.

The defender will face the prospect of having to miss the first encounter between his current side and former employers before hoping to return for the second-leg.

His current calf injury is just another to add to a long-list of injuries that have hampered the latter part of the 35-year-old's career. Sergio Ramos only managed 18 La Liga appearances last season and missed his country's Euro 2020 through a lack of game time.

Should he return to full fitness by March 9, the PSG man would then be potentially lining up at the Bernabeu Stadium, a stadium with which Ramos' footballing career is so familiar.

