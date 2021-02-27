Sergio Ramos set to extend his stay at Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos are reportedly close to reaching an agreement on a new deal that will extend the Spaniard’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ramos’ current contract comes to an end this summer, and the Real Madrid captain was linked with a move away from the club in January.

As per MARCA (via Managing Madrid), however, Sergio Ramos is likely to stay put as talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have progressed well in recent weeks.

Despite his age, Ramos continues to be a key player for Real Madrid, and has made 14 appearances for the club this season. He is currently recovering from a torn meniscus, and is expected to be back in April.

Details of Sergio Ramos’ new contract with Real Madrid revealed

As per MARCA, Real Madrid have offered Ramos a couple of options. He can either sign an extension for another year and the club will match his current wages or he could sign a two-year deal with a 10% wage cut.

Sergio Ramos has a decision to make, and MARCA claims the announcement will be made in the next few weeks.

The 34-year old was linked with a move to Manchester City in January as reports claimed Pep Guardiola wanted to bring the experienced centre-half to the club.

Despite the rumours, Real Madrid fans remained confident that Sergio Ramos would eventually reach an agreement with the club.

Ramos has always been an integral part of the Real Madrid team, and has won an incredible five La Liga titles, and four Champion Leagues with the Whites.

Even at the age of 34, his performances on the pitch haven’t dipped, as his leadership and defensive abilities have often bailed the team out on several occasions this season.

Real Madrid have not had it all their way this year as a transition period and COVID-19 have played a part in what has been a disruptive campaign for the club.

Retaining high-quality and experienced players like Sergio Ramos will serve the club well in the coming year. Ramos will hope he can return in April and play a role in the final stretch of the season as Los Blancos look to retain the La Liga title.