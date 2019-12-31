Sergio Ramos to be offered a contract extension, Karim Benzema to sign new contract in the summer and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 31st December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Real Madrid transfer news roundup.

The Los Blancos' squad returned to training yesterday to prepare for their upcoming match against Getafe. They are expected to welcome Eden Hazard back soon with the Belgian stepping up his recovery. Meanwhile, the transfer window will open on the 2nd of January, 2020 for La Liga teams.

Here are the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the club.

Madrid plan to offer Sergio Ramos a contract extension

Ramos is considered indispensable by Zinedine Zidane

Sergio Ramos' existing contract with the club comes to an end in the summer of 2021. According to AS, Los Blancos are eager to offer him a contract extension and the player wants to stay beyond his current contract too.

Last summer, Ramos was offered the chance to leave Real Madrid in favour of a move to China. However, the captain rejected the proposal and mentioned that he intends to retire at Madrid.

Having played in all 18 league matches thus far, Ramos is considered indispensable by his manager.

Karim Benzema to sign a new deal in the summer

Karim Benzema has been in sparkling form this season

After successful contract talks, Karim Benzema has agreed to stay with Real Madrid until 2022. Over the past few weeks, the Los Blancos have been hoping that the French striker stays beyond his contract which expires in the summer of 2021.

At the moment, the 32-year-old striker is the top scorer of the club, having scored 16 goals in all competitions. The report from Marca adds that Benzema will pen his new deal in the summer.

Madrid set to cut short Jesus Vallejo's loan

Jesus Vallejo

Last summer, Jesus Vallejo signed a year-long loan deal with English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, the 22-year-old has not received as much playing time as he had been hoping for.

The Spanish centre-back has only made two EPL appearances this season and has spent half of the time on the bench. Reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid are looking to terminate his loan spell early. If that were to happen, Vallejo could return to Eintracht Frankfurt for another loan spell.

Vallejo had played for the Bundesliga side in the 2016-17 season where he made 25 appearances for the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may leave Arsenal in 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Telegraph reports that Arsenal may find it difficult to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond the end of this season. The striker joined the Gunners in January 2018 for a club-record fee of £56 million. However, the lack of trophies is proving to be a frustration for many senior players at the club.

With 18 months left on his contract, Aubameyang wants to return to UEFA Champions League action but it seems highly unlikely that the Gunners will be able to finish in the top four of the EPL this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund player has been linked with a move to Spain where Real Madrid and Barcelona could be interested in signing him.

