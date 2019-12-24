Top 5 Champions League teams of the decade

Real Madrid celebrate their 13th Champions League title in Kiev

Spanish giants Real Madrid were undoubtedly one of the Champions League teams of the decade, having ended their 12-year wait for La Decima in 2014 and then bagging 3 more in the 4 years.

During the decade that was 2010-2019 Barcelona were the only other team to win multiple titles (2011 and 2015), with four other teams bagging one title apiece.

Three teams during this period bagged the coveted treble of European Cup, domestic league and domestic Cup. Barcelona (2011 and 2015) were the only ones to do so twice, while Internazionale (2010) and Bayern Munich (2013) were the others.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were two of the standout performers of the decade, with Ronaldo and then Messi becoming the only players in competition's history to bag a century of goals.

Among 6 teams to have played multiple finals during the decade, only Madrid (4/4) and Barcelona (2/2) remained perfect. The trio of Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern were the only teams during this period to have played over 100 games.

On that note, let us meet the 5 best Champions League teams of the decade.

#5 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

One of 6 teams during the decade to have played multiple Champions League finals, Atletico Madrid fell short in both their title matches - just like Juventus.

In the 2014, Atletico were seconds away from their first title in the competition when Sergio Ramos' late equaliser forced extra time. Real Madrid then scored three more times to seal a La Decima of Champions League/European Cup titles.

Two years later, Atletico fell to Madrid in a penalty shootout. If not for Antoine Greizmann's missed penalty, the Rojiblancos could have won this one in regulation time.

In the 2014-15 quarter-finals and 2016-17 semi-finals, Madrid once again stood between Atletico and their Champions League ambitions. And last season Atletico squandered a 2-0 first leg Round of 16 lead to lose 3-2 on aggregate to Italian giants Juventus.

