UEFA Champions League 2019-20: 5 interesting stats from Matchday 6

Bhargav Hazarika 12 Dec 2019, 14:54 IST

UEFA Champions League

With the conclusion of the sixth Matchday of this season's Champions League, the group-stage of the competition has drawn to a close.

The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League has produced the most group-stage goals (308) since the Round of 16 was introduced in 2003-04, eclipsing the previous mark of 306 set two seasons ago.

11 teams had already qualified for the knockout round before the sixth Matchday, leaving 8 teams in contention for the 5 remaining berths. On Matchday 6, Liverpool won 2-0 at Salzburg, Chelsea beat Lille 2-1 and Valencia won 1-0 at Ajax to book their knockout round places before Atalanta won 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk and Atletico Madrid beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 at home to complete the Round of 16 line-up.

Let us now have a look at 5 interesting stats from Matchday 6 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League:

#1 Bayern Munich record best goal difference among all teams in history with 100% group stage success rate

Bayern Munich

Already qualified Bayern Munich completed their group-stage engagements with a perfect 6/6 record, becoming only the 6th team and the first since Real Madrid in 2014-15 to win all their 6 group-stage games in the UEFA Champions League.

In the process, the Bavarian giants produced the best goal difference of '+19' by a group winner in the history of the competition.

Bayern's 24 goals is the most scored by any of the 32 teams in the group-stage of this season's competition, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur (18) and Paris St. Germain (17).

