Sergio Rico's family issues statement after PSG star's freak accident

Sergio Rico's family has shed light on the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper's serious condition following a riding accident in Seville, Spain on Sunday (May 28).

Rico, 29, suffered a freak head injury while riding in the El Rocio village of Huelva after he collided with a horse. Apart from a subarachnoid hemorrhage, he also has a broken jaw and a severe spinal injury after being kicked in his skull.

Following the incident, the Spaniard was flown to the Virgen del Rocio Hospital by a helicopter on Sunday morning.

Rico's family provided insight into the Sevilla youth product's current condition in a statement. It read (h/t infobae):

"Sergio travelled last night, from Strasbourg to Malaga to El Rocio, with permission after PSG won the Ligue 1 title. After just over an hour and a half with his family and friends, he was heading to the Pontifical Mass next to the hermitage when he suffered misfortune because of a cart with mules and a runaway horse that hit him."

Claiming the next 48 hours to be vital for Rico's recovery from his grave injury, the statement continued:

"Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while he receives the best care from the medical team at Hospital Virgen del Rocio. We must act prudently, especially in the next 48 hours. We are awaiting results on his medical evolution, which we hope will be favourable, so that we can communicate his improvement as soon as possible."

The three-time UEFA Europa League winner's family offered their thanks to all his fans. The statement concluded:

"We appreciate the expressions of affection, the messages and the interest of all. Thanks for your support."

Rico, who joined PSG from Sevilla initially on loan before completing a permanent deal worth €6 million in 2020, has been a backup shot-stopper at the club. He has lifted seven trophies with them so far, including three Ligue 1 titles.

PSG aim to cash in on 30-year-old defender this summer: Reports

According to L'Equipe, PSG are keen to sell Juan Bernat in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are hoping to free up space for Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez's potential permanent arrival in the upcoming months.

Should Hernandez seal a transfer to PSG in the future, the 30-year-old Spaniard's first-team opportunities would suffer a major hit. He has been able to feature in 35 matches so far this season due to Nuno Mendes's injury issues.

Bernat, who has a contract until June of 2026 with the Ligue 1 champions, could aim to return to Spain for the final chapter of his career. So far, he has registered eight goals and 15 assists in 128 appearances for his club so far.

