Sergio Romero escapes unhurt after his car crashes near Manchester United training ground
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was involved in a car accident earlier today but sustained no injuries.
While confirming the news, Manchester United reaffirmed that the player did not sustain any injuries and reported to Carrington to train with the squad as scheduled.
The crash took place on the Carrington Spur Road through Ashton which is very to close to the Red Devils' training ground. Romero escaped unharmed and was captured standing beside his Lamborghini after the incident which is estimated to be around £170,000. Following the incident, the Argentine reported to the training ground to prepare for the game mid-week.
The car as pictured was completely wrecked from the rear side after rolling underneath the barrier following the collision. Debris of the car was scattered across the road.
Romero was on the bench for United as they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League.
Manchester United will host Burnley on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.
