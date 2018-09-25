Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Seria A 2018-19: It's Cristiano Ronaldo time to shine again

Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
76   //    25 Sep 2018, 07:43 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Juventus's star man this season - Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Turin in this summer transfer window. The Juventus fans were delighted and welcomed the Portuguese star with arms wide open.

There is a saying "With great power comes great responsibility" in this case we can assume that being considered as one of the best players of the world even at the age of 33 where most players are past their primes is truly a power but in the last few games Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to live up to the responsibilities that were given to him.

Ronaldo has faced a lot of criticisms several times in his career but he has always overcome those obstacles and has proved himself a better player.

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Ronaldo in tears after controversial red card.

Recently Valencia hosted Juventus in their first match of UEFA Champions League 2018-19, where Cristiano was sent off for a controversial foul. After the referee showed him the red card he broke down into tears as it was his first UEFA Champions League match for his new club.

In the first three games in Seria A he was scoreless despite having countless attempts at the goal. Many pundits started claiming that this was the beginning of the end for Ronaldo's prime years.

Ronaldo has scored 3 goals in last 2 Serie A games which includes a brace against Sassualo and a goal in their recent match against Frosinone helping Juventus to keep their undefeated streak intact.

Juventus have been utterly dominant in their league as they have 8 consecutive Seria A titles (total 34) but they haven't been successful in European competitions. Ronaldo is known as "King of UCL" as he has totally dominated the Champions League for years now. He has was one of the most elemental players in Real's last three consecutive Champions League title wins.

We can presumably say that Cristiano needs to be in his best shape and form to guide Juventus to European glory. He has already shown what he is capable of with both Manchester United and Real Madrid now it's time to shine for Juventus.

What are your thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's current form? Tell us in the comments below!

Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Leisure Reading Serie A Teams
