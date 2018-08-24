Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Serie A 2018-19, Juventus vs Lazio: Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
325   //    24 Aug 2018, 20:58 IST

Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A
Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A

The second game week of Serie A will see Juventus facing the first hurdle in their journey to an unprecedented eighth Serie A title as they face Lazio at the Juventus Stadium.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has suddenly brought more attention to the I Bianconeri, with stocks as well as business booming since the arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. But the first match for the mercurial No.7 proved a bit of a let down, with the Portuguese failing to hit the net against the relegation favourite Chievo Verona, even though the champions won the match 3-2. Ronaldo and Juventus will be hoping that the Portuguese superstar can get up and running in terms of goals as they take on Lazio on Saturday.


SS Lazio v SSC Napoli - Serie A
SS Lazio v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Lazio has been given one of the toughest opening two fixtures any team can get with the first match against last season runner-up Napoli ending in a loss for the I Ciucciarelli. Lazio will be looking for a better result against the reigning champions when they face off at the home of the champions in Turin on Saturday.

Juventus vs Lazio: Team News

Juan Cuadrado and Sami Khedira might make way for Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can in the Juventus line-up, while Leonardo Spinazzolao the only injury concern.

Juventus v Juventus U19 - Pre-Season Friendly
Juventus v Juventus U19 - Pre-Season Friendly

Luiz Felipe and Jordan Lukaku might sit this one out with injury, while Lucas Leiva and Senad Lulic are available after serving a suspension.

SS Lazio Training Session
SS Lazio Training Session

Juventus vs Lazio: Probable Line-up

Juventus XI: Mattia Perin, Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Joao Cancelo, Miralem Pjanic, Emre Can, Blaise Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

Lazio XI: Thomas Strakosha, Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Wallace, Martin Caceres, Adam Marusic, Marco Parolo, Milan Badelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto

Juventus vs Lazio: Form Guide

Juventus last 6 matches (including friendlies): WLDWWD

Lazio last 6 matches(including friendlies): LLLLDD

Juventus vs Lazio: Stats

This will be the 149th meeting between Juventus and Lazio, with Juventus leading the tally with 79 victories compared to the 33 for Lazio.

Ciro Immobile has been involved in 65 of the last 70 appearances for Lazio.

Juventus had the most shots on the opening day, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way as far as players are concerned with 9 shots.

Paulo Dybala has scored 11 times for Juventus in this fixture.

Match date: 25th August 2018, Saturday

Match timing: 21:30 IST

Match venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin


