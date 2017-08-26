Serie A 2017/18: 5 reasons why it could be the most exciting season

5 reasons we are excited about the Serie A this year.

@BrazilStat by Brazil Stats Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2017, 12:04 IST

Juventus have dominated Italian football in the past few seasons

The Italian league has always been one of the best leagues, throughout history. As a matter of fact, Serie A clubs have won the UEFA Champions League for 12 times, a number on par with England's, and only bettered by Spain's 17.

AC Milan, Juventus and Internazionale have marked the competition in fashion, however, the scenario has been different in the past few years. Milan and Inter have fallen apart, leaving Juventus as the only real Italian powerhouse, competing in Europe.

The Old Lady have won the Scudetto in the past 6 seasons now, which is a record. The importance of this upcoming campaign, is that it could mark the revival of one of the world's most popular competitions. Here are 5 reasons, why we are excited about the Serie A this year.

#5 Maurizio Sarri

Sarri is one of the most charismatic coaches

Napoli have displayed some of the most beautiful plays in the past few seasons, with manager Maurizio Sarri insisting on prioritising an attractive style of play over the typically famous Italian tradition of coming up with primarily defensive setups. As a matter of fact, coaching legend Arrigo Sacchi has declared Sarri as his favourite active manager, insisting that Italy should be proud of having someone like him today.

Sacchi revolutionised Italian football while he was in charge of AC Milan in between 1987 and 1991. He was considered the Pep Guardiola of his era. It is definitely a huge recognition for Maurizio, when a huge footballing figure as Arrigo, considers him his heir in Italian football. This season, Napoli will be one of main teams to watch in Europe's 5 leagues. If you are a fan of beautiful football, search no more!