Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4

Vishal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 551 // 17 Sep 2018, 04:32 IST

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A

1. Ronaldo fires Juventus to victory over Sassuolo:

Juventus have had a perfect start to the season so far with wins in their first three matches and they faced off against Sassuolo who had not lost a match yet in Serie A this season defeating Inter Milan in the process. Cristiano Ronaldo had so far not scored any goal for his new club and had also requested a break from international duty from Portugal to focus on club football. And Ronaldo did not disappoint as he struck a brace with a close-range tuck in from a rebound and a trademark Ronaldo goal from a brilliant Juve counterattack.

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Sassuolo put up a great fight and they were defending physically, but the biggest shock turned out to be a red card for Douglas Costa when he spat on Federico DiFrancesco's face. The next opponents for Juventus would be Valencia where Ronaldo would be looking to continue his goalscoring form in familiar territory at the Mestalla.

