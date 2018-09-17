Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4

Vishal
ANALYST
Feature
551   //    17 Sep 2018, 04:32 IST

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A
Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A

1. Ronaldo fires Juventus to victory over Sassuolo:

Juventus have had a perfect start to the season so far with wins in their first three matches and they faced off against Sassuolo who had not lost a match yet in Serie A this season defeating Inter Milan in the process. Cristiano Ronaldo had so far not scored any goal for his new club and had also requested a break from international duty from Portugal to focus on club football. And Ronaldo did not disappoint as he struck a brace with a close-range tuck in from a rebound and a trademark Ronaldo goal from a brilliant Juve counterattack.


Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A
Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Sassuolo put up a great fight and they were defending physically, but the biggest shock turned out to be a red card for Douglas Costa when he spat on Federico DiFrancesco's face. The next opponents for Juventus would be Valencia where Ronaldo would be looking to continue his goalscoring form in familiar territory at the Mestalla.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football AC Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Insigne Lorenzo Massimiliano Allegri Football Top 5/Top 10 Serie A Teams
Vishal
ANALYST
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
5 things you need to know about the history of Serie A
RELATED STORY
5 stars who played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo's astronomical salary at...
RELATED STORY
5 players who peaked after turning 30
RELATED STORY
Rating the Transfer Window of Top Clubs- Seria A
RELATED STORY
Reports: 3-player mega swap deal involving Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who surpassed their fathers
RELATED STORY
10 best excerpts from Andrea Pirlo's 'I Think, Therefore...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
FT INT PAR
0 - 1
 Internazionale vs Parma
FT NAP FIO
1 - 0
 Napoli vs Fiorentina
FT FRO SAM
0 - 5
 Frosinone vs Sampdoria
FT ROM CHI
2 - 2
 Roma vs Chievo
FT GEN BOL
1 - 0
 Genoa vs Bologna
FT JUV SAS
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Sassuolo
FT UDI TOR
1 - 1
 Udinese vs Torino
FT EMP LAZ
0 - 1
 Empoli vs Lazio
FT CAG MIL
1 - 1
 Cagliari vs Milan
Tomorrow SPA ATA 12:00 AM SPAL vs Atalanta
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us