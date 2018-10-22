×
Serie A 2018/2019 - Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: Three talking points

Icardi and his teammates celebrate after his stoppage-time winner sealed all three points
Icardi and his teammates celebrate after his stoppage-time winner sealed all three points

Serie A's biggest match took place at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, as arch-rivals Inter and AC Milan clashed in the Derby be Madonnina. The fixture was charged up with an intense atmosphere from the stands, as a city which is divided by two great clubs shut down for one of the most anticipated fixtures of the European calendar.

Despite losing its glamour status due to the dwindling fortunes of both clubs, the match is still highly regarded around the world, and for all the pre-match hype and pomp, the fixture delivered as advertised in an end to end contest which was full of energy, excitement and talking points. Here are three talking points from Inter’s derby victory over AC Milan:

#3 Inter Milan must do their utmost to keep Mauro Icardi

Icardi celebrating his last-gasp winner with his family, is Inter's chief goal threat
Icardi celebrating his last-gasp winner with his family, is Inter's chief goal threat

Despite much intensity and drive from both, the Milan derby appeared destined to end goalless as poor decision-making in the final third cost both sides. 

However, Inter continued to probe and were eventually rewarded in stoppage-time after an excellent Matias Vecino cross was duly converted by Mauro Icardi - his fourth goal of the league campaign. 

If you needed proof that he is an integral part of the Nerrazurri's ambitions, there you go. He finished as the league's joint-top goalscorer last term and has steadily proven himself since his arrival in 2013 - establishing his ability as one of Europe's top forwards too. 

His goalscoring performances have naturally drawn attention from elsewhere, as transfer speculation has linked him with moves to both Real Madrid and Chelsea over the summer months. The club must do all in their powers to keep the European heavyweights at bay, as their ambitions going forward are very dependent on Icardi's attacking presence. 

