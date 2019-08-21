Serie A 2019-20: 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will win finish as the top scorer this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to win his first Serie A Goal King this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for his second full season at Juventus, having joined the Italian champions last season. Ronaldo’s £88 million move from Real Madrid to Juventus was a huge move and it has been so far, so good for the Portuguese.

He may not have reached his intended targets during his debut season, but the 34-year-old still finished the season with two major trophies – the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italia.

On a personal level, though, things didn’t go according to plan for Ronaldo. The former Manchester United star lost out on the Serie A top scorer gong, which was eventually won by Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella.

The Juventus forward scored 28 goals in all competitions – 21 of which came in the league – and also recorded 10 assists in the process. But with just a couple of days to the start of the 2019-20 season, the Portuguese will definitely be looking to improve on those numbers.

Here are 3 reasons why Ronaldo is likely to emerge as the top scorer in Serie A this season:

#3 Ronaldo likely to play as Juve’s main striker this season

Ronaldo is likely to play as Juventus' focal striker in the coming season

For many years Ronaldo played as a winger who dazzled on the flanks at both club and international level. In his Manchester United days, the Portuguese used to take on his markers, drift in and score wonderful curlers.

However, Ronaldo has altered his game in recent years. His fantastic goal record at Real Madrid was, in part, aided by his transformation from a winger to a predatory in-box forward.

The 34-year-old is likely to be playing as Juventus’ main striker this season. This obviously increases his chances of getting on the scoresheet and in turn increases his chances of scooping the Serie A top scorer gong.

For a player who thrives in this role, Ronaldo should relish the opportunity of playing as the Bianconeri’s focal striker.

With age not on his side, the Portuguese has done well to transform himself from the all-action winger he used to be into a predatory presence in the opposition box. And this should serve him well in the coming season as he aims to emerge top scorer in the Serie A.

