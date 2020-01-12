×
Serie A 2019/20: AS Roma vs Juventus - Combined XI

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020 IST

Traditional rivals AS Roma and Juventus go head-to-head once again
Traditional rivals AS Roma and Juventus go head-to-head once again

Defending Serie A champions Juventus take on AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in what's set to be another potential banana skin in their pursuit of an eight-consecutive Scudetto.

With Inter Milan taking the top spot on the Serie A table after their draw against Atalanta, the Bianconeri will aim to regain the spot with another victory, but that's easier said than done against the resurgent Giallorossi.

Fourth in the table and back in contention for European football, Roma have put all the embarrassments of last year's disastrous campaign behind them. Paulo Fonseca is successfully reviving the club as they once again look like an exciting outfit.

To put things into perspective, Roma has the fifth-highest number of goals scored in the league and boast the third-best defensive record. Players like Edin Dzeko are back to their best whereas Chris Smalling has slotted seamlessly into the team since his loan move from Manchester United in the summer.

Juventus, however, pose a different threat and also shows where this side is heading.

Ahead of the exciting clash, let's look at how the stars of Juve and Roma align together in a combined starting XI. (Formation used is 4-1-3-2)

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Szczesny recently signed a contract extension until 2024
Szczesny recently signed a contract extension until 2024

The Bianconeri haven't been able to stem the flow of goals conceded, but the Polish shotstopper has nevertheless been at his best. He's maintained five clean sheets from 11 appearances - third-highest in the league - and conceded 10 goals. His average of 3.9 saves per 90 minutes also puts him inside the top 10 brackets.

Even though he can't quite claim to be the outright best goalkeeper per se, Szczesny has nevertheless usurped the evergreen Gianluigi Buffon, who's now his deputy. Now that's a testament to his growing importance to the side.

Szczesny hasn't kept a clean sheet against any of the top six sides in the division. So with another assuring performance, he may want to erase the anomaly.


