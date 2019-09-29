×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Serie A 2019-20: Gianluigi Buffon celebrates record 903rd appearance with a clean sheet as Juventus defeat SPAL 2-0

Bhargav Hazarika
ANALYST
Feature
19   //    29 Sep 2019, 01:53 IST

Gianluigi Buffon
Gianluigi Buffon

In his record 903rd competitive appearance at club football level - the most by an Italian player - Italy's legendary 2006 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon kept his record-extending 296th Serie A clean sheet (229th for Juventus). In the process, the eight-time defending champions beat SPAL 2-0 at home to briefly go to the top of the Serie A table.

Internazionale later defeated Sampdoria 3-1 to regain the top spot with six wins out of six matches.

The previous record for most appearances in club football by an Italian player belonged to AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, who played 902 games in all competitions for AC Milan from 1984-85 to 2008-09.


Paolo Maldini
Paolo Maldini

In his 511th Serie A appearance for Juventus, and second of the season, Buffon had little to do for large swathes of the game as SPAL rarely threatened the Bianconeri goal.

SPAL's Albanian keeper Etrit Berisha was in inspired form though as he repelled wave after wave of Juventus' attacks and kept his team in the game, before inspirational midfielder Miralem Pjanic scored a fine long ranger to break the deadlock at the cusp of halftime. Pjanic had scored the winner against Brescia in mid-week too.

Miralem Pjanic
Miralem Pjanic

Aaron Ramsey's goal-bound effort from point-blank range was brilliantly kept out by a diving Berisha in one of the saves of the Serie A season. Cristiano Ronaldo was also thwarted on multiple occasions by the Albanian keeper.

But just when it looked like Ronaldo would return empty-handed from a fine day's effort, the Portugal captain's header 17 minutes from time doubled Juventus' lead and ended the game as a contest.

Berisha was not done for the day, as he pulled off a good diving save in the final minute of injury time to deny Ronaldo a brace. But it was all too little too late for SPAL as Juventus wrapped up their fifth win of the season in six games to go top of Serie A for the first time this term, before Inter knocked them off their perch.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football S.P.A.L Cristiano Ronaldo Gianluigi Buffon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 6
FT JUV SPA
2 - 0
 Juventus vs SPAL
FT SAM INT
1 - 3
 Sampdoria vs Internazionale
FT SAS ATA
1 - 4
 Sassuolo vs Atalanta
Today NAP BRE 04:00 PM Napoli vs Brescia
Today LAZ GEN 06:30 PM Lazio vs Genoa
Today LEC ROM 06:30 PM Lecce vs Roma
Today UDI BOL 06:30 PM Udinese vs Bologna
Today CAG HEL 09:30 PM Cagliari vs Hellas Verona
Tomorrow MIL FIO 12:15 AM Milan vs Fiorentina
01 Oct PAR TOR 12:15 AM Parma vs Torino
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us