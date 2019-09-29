×
Juventus 2-0 SPAL: 4 players who impressed for the Bianconeri | Serie A 2019-20

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
553   //    29 Sep 2019, 10:01 IST

Juventus v SPAL - Serie A
Juventus v SPAL - Serie A

Juventus went temporarily top of the table with a 2-0 home victory over SPAL, two points clear of Inter Milan at the summit of the standings, before Inter regained their perch with a 3-1 win over Sampdoria.

SPAL came into the fixture placed bottom of the table, having picked up just one win from their opening five games. And Maurizio Sarri's men sought to put them to the sword by getting all three points ahead of their next fixture against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri's victory against SPAL was expected; they didn't disappoint in a game they controlled from start to finish. Here, we look at four players who impressed the most for Sarri's men in the game.

#4 Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus have gotten a lot of stick this season for not having as watertight a defense as we have been used to over the years. And a major reason for that has been the absence of captain Giorgio Chiellini through injury.

In the 35-year-old's absence the Juventus defenders have failed to pull their weight, with new signing Matthijs de Ligt coming in for major criticism.

The Dutch international was signed for a princely sum of €75m during the summer after starring for Ajax, but had initially failed to transfer that form over to the Serie A.

However, in the game against SPAL, Juventus kept just their second clean sheet of the campaign and a lot of it was down to the performance of their 19-year-old defender.

De Ligt won a total of three tackles and made four clearances, while also blocking one shot at goal and completing 88.6% of his attempted passes from the back.

Juventus Football S.P.A.L Cristiano Ronaldo Miralem Pjanic
