Serie A 2019-20: Juventus vs AC Milan Preview, prediction, key facts and predicted lineups

Cristiano Ronaldo is Juventus's go-to man in attack

Match Preview

League leaders and eight-time champions Juventus welcome AC Milan to Turin on the 12th matchday of the 2019-20 Serie A season.

With 172 previous editions, it is Juventus' most played Serie A fixture, behind the 177 against Milan's cross-town rivals Internazionale. Juventus have also played AS Roma 172 times in the Serie A.

The Bianconeri have not lost to AC Milan at home for eight consecutive seasons since Milan's 2-1 win in the 2010-11 season. It was also the season when a team not called Juventus last won the Italian top-flight title.

Among 20 different Serie A teams faced by Cristiano Ronaldo, Milan are one of 17 against whom the Portugal captain has not failed to score against. Ronaldo's form would be vital once again as Juve look to extend their recent dominance against the Rossoneri and stay on top of the pile ahead of Internazionale.

A 2-1 win on matchday-6 against erstwhile league leaders Internazionale took Juventus to the top of the league for the first time this season and the Bianconeri have maintained their numero uno spot in Italy following three wins and a draw in their next four games.

While Juventus are the only unbeaten top-flight team in Italy and lead the league table after 11 matchdays, their matchday 12 visitors AC Milan have endured siz defeats this season and lie a lowly 11th in the league table.

Kickoff information

Date: 10th November 2019

Time: 20:45 (local time), 1:15 on 11th November (IST)

Venue: Allianz Arena, Turin

TV Coverage: Ten Sports HD 2 (India).

Form Guide

Juventus

Juventus are the only unbeaten team in the Serie A after 11 games of the 2019-20 season, having won nine and drawn twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo with five goals is the Bianconeri's top Serie A goal-scorer this season.

Juve custodian Wojciech Szczesny is one of 12 goalkeepers in the Serie A this season to have kept at least three clean sheets, one behind the leading duo of Marco Silvestri (Hellas Verona) and Samir Handanovic (Internazionale).

AC Milan

AC Milan have lost six of their 11 games this season. Only the bottom-four of Genoa (7), Brescia (7), Sampdoria (7), and SPAL (8) have lost more often in the league in 2019-20.

Polish striker Krzysztof Piątek (3) is the Rossoneri's top-goal scorer in the league this season.

Like his Bianconeri counterpart, Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma has also kept 3 clean sheets in Serie A this season.

Last 5 Serie A games

Juventus: W-W-D-W-W.

AC Milan: W-D-L-W-L

Last 5 home games (Juventus)

The record-32 times Serie A winners have won all 5 of their Serie A home games this season. Juventus are unbeaten in 26 Serie A games at home since a 0-1 reverse to Napoli on matchday-34 of the 2017-18 season.

Juventus: W-W-W-W-W.

Last 5 away games (AC Milan)

Much like their form in the league this season, AC Milan's inconsistent form at home has spilt over on the road, recording their only two away wins of the season in their last five games away from home.

AC Milan: L-W-L-W-L

Head-to-head

Juventus have met AC Milan on 189 occasions in the past, with a majority of those games (172) happening in the Serie A. Juventus-Milan (172 games) is the Bianconeri's most-played Serie A fixture (along with Juve-Roma) behind Juventus-Inter (177 games).

In all competitions

Juventus: 75 wins

AC Milan: 49 wins

Draws: 65

In Serie A

Juventus: 66 wins

AC Milan: 49 wins

Draws 57.

Team news

Juventus

20-year-old centre-back Matthijs de Ligt (ankle), Mattia De Sceglio (thigh) are doubtful for the game against Milan.

AC Milan

Samu Castillejo (muscle injury) and Suso are Milan's lone injury worries ahead of their trip to Juventus.

Odds

Juventus to win: 1.4.

AC Milan to win: 8.

Draw: 4.75

Key match facts

#1 Juventus' home is a fortress

Juventus

The Serie A leaders are the only unbeaten team in the Serie A in 2019-20 and lead the league table by a point over Internazionale.

The Bianconeri, who are on a 26-game unbeaten run at home in the league since a 0-1 reverse to Napoli in 2017-18, have won all five of their home fixtures in the league this season.

Though not always in convincing fashion, Juve have found a way to win at home in recent times. The Bianconeri's Allianz Arena fortress would be a tough one to breach for Milan whose fluctuating form this season finds the 2010-11 winners in a lowly 11th position in the league table.

#2 Juventus' recent home form against Milan

Juventus

Since Milan became the last team not called Juventus to have won the Serie A in 2010-11, the Rossoneri have returned empty-handed in each of their next visits to the home of the Bianconeri.

In 86 Serie A home fixtures against Milan, Juventus have emerged victorious on 43 occasions while enduring their 21st and latest home defeat (0-1) against the Rossoneri in 2010-11.

#3 The Cristiano Ronaldo factor

Cristiano Ronaldo

Since his arrival in Italy during the summer of 2018-19, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 26 Serie A goals in 40 games for the Bianconeri in the Italian top-flight.

Against 20 different teams he has faced in the Serie A, Ronaldo has failed to find the back of the net only against the trio of Chievo Verona (2 games), AS Roma (2 games), and Cagliari Calcio (1 game).

During the time Ronaldo has played in the Serie A, only Duvan Zapata (29 goals), Ciro Immobile (28 goals), and Fabio Quagliarella (27 goals) have scored more Italian top-flight goals than the Portugal captain.