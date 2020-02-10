Serie A 2019-20: Ronaldo makes gains in the Golden Boot race

Hellas Verona v Juventus - Serie A

Although Juventus went down to a shock loss to Verona last weekend that has resulted in Inter equalling them at the top of the table on points, there was one positive that could be taken from it.

That was, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo breaking David Trezeguet's club record by scoring in 10 consecutive league games in the Italian top flight. The 35-year old did this by running with the ball from the halfway line, before beating a defender and unleashing a shot into the bottom left corner.

It was a moment that beggared belief and was a sobering reminder of simply how good Cristiano Ronaldo is. Despite being at the age where most other legends of the game had all but retired, Ronaldo is still at the top of world football and his goal against Verona illustrated that.

As well as breaking Trezeguet's club-record, Ronaldo remains on course to eclipse and even break the league record of 11 games in a row, which is held by Gabriel Batistuta. The goal also saw the Portuguese reach 20 goals in Serie A this season in as many games.

Whilst he is still some way behind Immobile, the Italian failed to score for the second game in a row, meaning that Ronaldo has reduced the gap to 5 goals. Though Ronaldo remains an outsider to overtake Immobile, given how wide the gap is, if Ronaldo maintains his form and Immobile fails to rediscover his earlier form, then we could see a tight finish to the Serie A golden boot.

Since the beginning of January, Ronaldo has scored 10 goals in just 6 games, averaging 1.66 goals per game, whereas Immobile is currently averaging 1.14 goals per game. Whilst this is based on current form, and by no means guarantees that this will not change in the coming weeks, it is a good sign for the Portuguese and if things remain the same, it will be incredibly fascinating to see whether the Portuguese can win the Golden Boot in a 3rd separate league.