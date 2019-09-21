Serie A 2019/20: Stuttering Juventus look to get back to winning ways against Hellas Verona

Cristiano Ronaldo

Defending champions Juventus will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Hellas Verona to Turin this weekend.

The Bianconeri squandered a two-goal lead midweek in their Champions League opener at Atletico Madrid following a disappointing goalless draw at Fiorentina in the Serie A last weekend.

Juventus have conceded five goals in their last three games in all competitions since starting their season with an unconvincing win at Parma.

The Serie A champions would be mindful of their leaky defence having blown a three-goal lead on matchday-2 against Napoli before escaping with all three points courtesy an injury-time own goal from the opposition.

Against 11th-placed Hellas Verona, the Bianconeri would be keen to get their act together in defence and get the goals upfront to keep pace with league leaders Internazionale.

In 56 previous Serie A meetings between the two sides, Juventus have emerged on the winning side on 32 occasions, while Hellas Verona have won 10 times. However, Hellas Verona have never won an away clash against the Old Lady.

The Bianconeri, who are unbeaten in 22 Serie A home games (18 wins and 4 draws) did the double over Hellas Verona in the 2017-18 season.

Hellas Verona are the 20th different Serie A opposition whom Cristiano Ronaldo will be facing this weekend. Aside from Roma and Chievo, the Portuguese captain has been involved in a goal (scored or assisted) against all the other clubs in the Italian league.

Meanwhile, Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon may have to wait to get his first game in his second stint for the club, as manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to persist with his first-choice keeper Wojciech Szczesny and the new central defensive pairing of Leonardo Bonucci and the young Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt.

Mattia de Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, and Douglas Costa will not feature in the game against Hellas Verona owing to injuries.

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo and co have a comfortable day out against modest opposition following their strenous workout in Madrid remains to be seen.