Serie A 2019/20: Top 10 storylines to watch on the final day

Serie A, the last of Europe's major football leagues, will draw to a close on Sunday after almost 12 months of heart-pounding action.

Juventus were crowned Serie A champions for the ninth consecutive season despite their recent stuttering form recently whereas SPAL and Brescia were relegated after very poor campaigns.

There's still plenty to play for on the final day of the 2019-20 Serie A season, though, as second place and the battle to avoid relegation are still up for grabs.

Here are the 10 storylines to watch on the last matchday of the 2019/20 Serie A season.

#10: SPAL see out sorry season at home to Fiorentina

SPAL cannot wait to end what's been a dreadful Serie A campaign.

No one expected SPAL to remain in the top tier beyond this season, but what SPAL would be incensed with is the manner of their relegation. With just five wins from 37 games and an appalling goal difference of -48, it's been a miserable end to Gli Spallini's three-year sojourn in the Serie A.

Even the arrival of former Italy great Luigi Di Biagio in February couldn't help anchor SPAL's sinking ship as the Ferrara-based outfit continued their free fall. SPAL will be put out of their misery on Sunday at home to Fiorentina who haven't covered themselves this season in much glory either but are coming off the back of a 4-0 win over Bologna.

#9: Genoa to keep an eye on events at Lecce

One of Genoa and Lecce will join Brescia and SPAL in Serie B.

Consecutive defeats to Inter Milan and Sassuolo in their last two games have left Genoa on a knife's edge heading into the final day of the 2019-20 Serie A. Just one point clear of 18th-placed Lecce, the northwest club must only equal or better the latter's result to ensure their top flight status for a 14th successive season.

CRITICAL win for Lecce over Udinese today. They're sitting just ONE point behind Genoa who are one spot above relegation.



Lecce's final game is against Parma, while Genoa's is against Hellas Verona. Both clubs taking their relegation battle to the final match. pic.twitter.com/BJX5Q8Th2U — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 29, 2020

Going against the high-flying Hellas Verona won't be easy, though, but the Wolves aren't in for duck soup either with the free-scoring Parma in town. So this could slice anyway, but if both teams somehow end up with the same points at the end, goal difference will be the decider, and that's pretty close too, at -29 and -32 currently.

#8: Bologna play Torino in Dall'Ara dead-rubber

Watch this match if you have nothing better to do on Sunday.

On the final day of a season, there's always at least one fixture which is the most inconsequential and least appealing. Bologna vs Torino is that one on Sunday as the sides meet in a drab encounter with nothing to play for.

Both are below the mid-table - 12th and 16th respectively - heading into Matchday 38, with only pride at stakes. The reverse match in Turin, however, was high-octane with five goals, including an own goal, a penalty and two red cards.

#7: Sampdoria looking to end shambolic season in style

Claudio Ranieri brought Sampdoria back from the jaws of Serie A relegation.

Back in October, Sampdoria looked doomed to go down. An atrocious run of six defeats from their opening seven games consigned them to the bottom of Serie A and in desperate need of an anchor.

In came Claudio Ranieri, who has since steered the Sampdoria ship towards the shores of safety; they now sit pretty in 15th place.

Ever since their top-flight status was confirmed, La Samp have, however, taken their foot off the gas. With defeats in each of their last three games, the mood in the camp might have dampened, but Ranieri and co. have the chance to take all three points on the final day of the Serie A season against the down-and-out Brescia.