3 best candidates to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
490   //    18 May 2019, 13:30 IST

The Juventus coach will leave the club at the end of the season
The Juventus coach will leave the club at the end of the season

Despite leading Juventus to 5 consecutive League titles, manager Massimiliano Allegri has been sacked by the club following the team's successive failures in the Champions League. The club also suffered an early exit from the Coppa Italia this season which may have forced the exit of the manager.

Champions League is becoming more and more competitive every season. Since Juventus desire to win the trophy, it will be interesting to see who would replace the 51-year-old at Turin. The primary aim of the incoming manager will probably be to produce Champions League success and hence, there has to be a thorough process before recruiting the next manager.

There are a number of managers who are without a club to manage right now apart from a few talented managers who are contracted with a few top clubs across Europe. Juventus' strategy in scouting for their next manager has been kept secret and it is likely that the announcement could be made in the next few days.

On that note, here are 3 best candidates who can become the next manager of Juventus.

#3 Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has all the qualities to take Juventus to the next level in the Champions League
Antonio Conte has all the qualities to take Juventus to the next level in the Champions League

It has been almost a year since Antonio Conte was sacked as Chelsea's manager and the Italian is yet to find his next job. Conte has previously managed for Juventus. He has won three Serie A titles with the club and he is probably the man who knows the most about the club amongst the managerial candidates.

Although his record in the Champions League may be questionable, Conte does have the qualities to take the club to the next level in the Champions League. A few signings in the summer who would suit the former Chelsea manager's system could be the only requirements for him to help Juventus to win the Champions League next season.

Thus, he is certainly one of the more than capable candidates to replace Allegri.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Mauricio Pochettino Antonio Conte Massimiliano Allegri
